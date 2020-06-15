HIBBING — Kourtney Manning suffered a heartbreaking loss in the Section 7AAA girls basketball tournament, but at least she had track to fall back on — right?
That was the case before COVID-19 started running rampant, which canceled her final season as a Bluejacket.
It was one of those seasons where Manning thought she could be in contention for a state-meet berth, but it was all taken away by a virus.
“I was looking forward to it this year,” Manning said. “I was confident I was going to make it in the section finals in the 100, but maybe not state. I wanted to compete in the 4x400 because I had a good feeling we could make it to state.
“Participating in section finals would have been nice, too.”
Once school was canceled, Manning knew the track season wasn’t too far behind.
“I didn’t think we would have stayed out of school this long,” she said. “I was hoping we could go back, but it lasted two or three weeks. Not having a whole school year wasn’t good.
“I had heard it through people in track, but I was thinking, ‘This can’t be right. They will push it back.’ They canceled it. It took a little while to sink in because it couldn’t be true. I was hoping it would change, but it didn’t. I didn’t want to accept it at first.”
It became a reality when all of the students were told to clean out their lockers.
Still, Manning held out hope.
“We had to have a track a season because it wouldn’t feel right,” Manning said. “The coaches texted us and said it was sad that we weren’t having a track season. I didn’t know how to respond.
“I thought they would push it back. It still hurts. I wanted to run.”
According to Manning, that decision hurt because Manning was looking to PR in the 100. Her previous PR in the 100 was 13.1. She was hoping to go 12.9. She probably would have needed a 12.3 to advance to state.
“I had been hitting the gym a lot to prepare for track season because I felt I was going to do well,” Manning said.
Manning said she’s still going for runs because it’s better than the alternative.
“I don’t sit around all day thinking about it,” she said. “I’ve been working out, and I have a few hobbies to keep me busy.”
Manning said she does a lot of painting and drawing, and she collects key chains and lamps.
“I don’t know why. I just like them,” Manning said.
There are times when Manning yearns to be at the track.
“I miss my friends,” she said. “They made it fun. In the hard workouts, we’d push each other. I do miss that.”
Next fall, Manning will attend North Iowa Area Community College, where she’ll play women’s basketball under Todd Ciochetto.
“I’m excited and nervous,” Manning said. “I went to watch one of their games and it’s a lot faster than high school and more competitive. I’m hoping my teammates will like me. I’m a likeable person, so I don’t think I have to worry about that.”
