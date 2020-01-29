Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — At least Payton Lind has her priorities in order.
The Hibbing High School senior and alpine skier, took her freshman year off from skiing to concentrate on her grades.
It may have hurt her skiing abilities, but she got her schooling straightened out, and now, so is her skiing.
Lind has finished in the top 10 of every race this season as she prepares for her final section meet next week.
Being that young, Lind wasn’t sure what direction she was heading in.
“I took the year off just to get my grades together,” Lind said. “I wasn’t super into racing yet, so I needed to figure out how things rolled. I started skiing when I was three, so I was more into the freestyle-kind-of stuff, going on trips with my family. I felt like I did skiing because both of my older siblings did it.”
When Lind came back as a sophomore, Hibbing coach Brice Walli, who was an assistant at the time, helping out Tony Vinopal, could see how that lay off affected her competitively.
“Missing that one year, it sets you back a little bit,” Walli said. “She’s put in the work to come back from that. She took a year off to concentrate on school, and that’s a smart thing to do. You need to do that sometimes.
“Now that she’s back, she’s able to focus on her skiing. She’s made some remarkable achievements as a three-year athlete. The last three years, Payton has come on strong. She’s putting the work in. She’s been consistent.”
Even Lind admits that she noticed a different once she returned.
“Not having that year of skiing, I feel it has affected me a little bit,” Lind said. “I’m not sure how much it set me back, but maybe speed-wise, feeling more like I needed that go-get-them attitude, I feel a little held back now.
“I felt like I definitely missed something, and I had to get back into the groove of things. I had to figure out how racing went again, especially being older now. It took the whole year and even a little bit into my 11th-grade year to figure things out again.”
Lind has put in enough work to overcome that year off and it shows in her runs.
“She’s been putting two good runs together,” Walli said. “She’s had a couple of small bobbles that have caused her to land a little lower in the standings than she’d like to be. That’s the problem with ski racing. You have to put two runs together.
“When you’re on that edge, it’s hard to ride that line sometimes. Every single race this year she’s been top 10. That’s what you hope these skiers will get to by the time they’re a senior, that they’re consistently skiing fast enough to make that top 10. That’s where they need to be, and that’s where she’s wanted to be. She’s put in a lot of work.”
That work has been focused on picking up speed.
“For the most part, I have all of the skills down and I know what I need to do, but I need to be more confident in my skiing and get down the hill faster,” Lind said.
To do that, Lind tries to block out all outside influences.
“While I’m going down the course, I actually talk to myself out loud and tell myself what I need to do, and what I need to look for,” Lind said. “It keeps me more in a zone. I”ve noticed in the last two years, I was so distracted by everything else on the hill while going down it
“This has brought me to my only vision is the course.”
Which is exactly the mentality Walli wants to see.
“It’s making sure that they’re mentally prepared,” Walli said. “As an individual sport, this is intense concentration for 35 to 40 seconds. Everything comes down to that half minute. You have to shut everything else out, and concentrate on that one thing you want to do.”
If that keeps up, Lind might obtain her ultimate goal — making it to state — but that will be bittersweet, too.
“This season has gone great,” Lind said. “I’ve had all top-10 finishes so far. I feel hopeful with sections coming up and a little bit sad too, because it’s my last year. This year has definitely been different from the last two years.
I feel I have more ability to make it to state, but missing that year has set me back. This is my last chance.”
