VIRGINIA — The Virginia volleyball team came out ready to play solid ball on Tuesday night against Cloquet, but things changed after the first game and the Lumberjacks came away with a 3-1 win by scores of 19-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-22.
“I really like how we played in that first game tonight,” Blue Devils coach Crystal Nucech-Duesler said. “We took advantage of some of their bad serving and served the ball well ourselves in that game and came away with the win.”
The teams traded points in the opening game with the Blue Devils never allowing the Lumberjacks to grab a lead in the game.
Cloquet tied the game at 8-8 but that would be as close as they would get as Virginia a pair of Lexiss Trygg Kills and a Emily Hejny Kill to grab a 16-12 lead and never look back, grabbing a 1-0 lead.
Game two was a different story for Virginia when Cloquet took advantage of a sloppy Devils game.
The Lumberjacks broke open a 8-8 contest and took advantage of Emerson Rock’s serving and some poor Blue Devil passing, on their way to a 15-8 lead.
“I tell them that we just can’t give up scoring streaks like that,” Nucech-Duesler said. “You can give up a point here and there but not seven or eight in a row.”
The Blue Devils tried to get back in the game cutting the Cloquet lead to just one, but a couple of tough Trinity Semo serves was enough to put things away for the Lumberjacks and tie things up at 1-1.
Virginia came out in game three and started to play some solid volleyball by hitting their serves and passing the ball better, which led them to an 8-4 lead.
Cloquet got back in the game when senior hitter Lucy Sinkkonen caught fire and unleashed some kills to get the Lumberjacks back in the contest.
“It was like we were on a roller coaster out there,” Nucech-Duesler said. “We would be good and then not play well at all and against a team like Cloquet, you just can’t do that.”
The teams went back and forth on the scoreboard throughout the game until the game was tied 22-22 and Cloquet had the serve and junior Brenna McClarey ripped an ace serve and the Lumberjacks squeezed out the next two points to grab the 2-1 lead.
“That overall was not a very good game for us,” Nucech-Duesler said. “We had way too many hitting errors and that hurt us.”
Game four saw the Lumberjacks race out to an early 9-4 lead, forcing Nucech-Duesler to take a early time out.
“When you fall behind that early and have to use a time out, it hurts,” Nucech-Duesler said. “Then later in the game when you need one, it’s already been used.”
The teams traded points and Cloquet grabbed a five point lead when Sinkkonen had a big block at the net to give the Lumberjacks a 12-7 lead.
Virginia fought their way back in to the game but was only able to get within one point when they got it to 18-17, ‘Jacks lead.
“It was good to see that we were still fighting to stay in the game,” Nucech-Duesler said. “But we have to overall play better out there.”
Cloquet then used the Sinkkonen serve and a Virginia error to close out the contest, 25-22.
The Blue Devils were led by Trygg with 16 kills and five blocks, while Kaylee Iverson added seven kills and eight digs.
Rian Aune helped the Blue Devils cause with 11 digs and Alli Anderson had 28 set assists.
The Blue Devils will host Hibbing on Thursday, at 7pm
“Hibbing is a team a lot like Cloquet,” Nucech-Duesler said. “We have to be ready to play and not just go out there and beat ourselves, like we did tonight.”
