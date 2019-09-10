Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Cloquet/Carlton High School girls soccer coach Dustin Randall wanted to see some intensity from his team, and get on the board early.
Randall got exactly what he wanted.
The Lumberjacks scored three goals in a span of four minutes, then got four more in another four-minute span en route to a 11-0 victory over Hibbing/Chisholm Tuesday at Vic Power Field.
Randall couldn’t have scripted the start any better than the blitz they put on the Bluejackets in the first 18 minutes of the first half.
“I feel good about how we started that game,” Randall said. “We’ve got a lot of depth up top, through the middle and all over the field. It’s hard for a team like Hibbing to match up and stop us from any given point.
“They came out, found some spots and put the ball into the net.”
That first goal came off the foot of Kiana Bender, who scored at the 2:01 mark of contest, then she found the back of the net again at 6:37. Bender picked up her third goal of the game at 7:03, then Katie Turner tallied at 13:57 to make it 4-0.
Bender would get her fourth goal of the game at 14:25. Dana Jones scored at 16:10 to make it 6-0.
Turner took a pass from Natalie Hoffman and put a header past Hibbing/Chisholm starting goalkeeper Alicia Petrich at 17:30 to make it 7-0.
The Lumberjacks’ speed was too much for an injury-depleted Bluejackets’ team to handle.
“It’s hard to defend speed if you don’t have it,” Randall said. “Cloquet seems to be blessed with speed, year in, year out. It certainly creates issues for any team. Our girls making runs at the net is tough to match up with.”
Hibbing/Chisholm coach Brittany Lindstrom thought a healthy team could have kept up with the Cloquet/Carlton squad.
“Their speed was good, but honestly, I don’t think it was anything significant than I expected it to be,” Lindstrom said. “They have the speed, but I’m used to Kendra Kelley speed.
“We have a good source of speed on our team with Ayva (Burkes), but she couldn’t play. That, along with both of our goalies being out, we had a lot of adversity to go against today.”
With such a big lead, Randall didn’t want anything breaking down in the second 40 minutes of play.
Complacency did enter Randall’s mind at the half.
“The game breaks down a little bit,” Randall said. “I didn’t think they’d give up, and they didn’t. We started to rotate the bench a little bit and get some quality minutes for our kids.
“We want to keep our focus on playing our game, and make sure we’re passing the ball and not getting greedy and stuff like that. The focus is to still play soccer, and not just look to shoot and do things differently. We want to keep playing our game.”
The Lumberjacks did score four more times in the second half, getting goals from Jaxie Pogorelc at 46:55, Madi Vermeersch on a penalty kick at 58:05, Alexa Snesrud at 67:37 and Brenna Mattson at 70:45.
“I told the girls that it’s great to get a win and everything, but as long as they’re getting better than they were the day before, that’s all I ask,” Lindstrom said. “I know some days are easier than others.
“There’s school and a bunch of other things they have to worry about, but they picked it up the second half. I reiterated, ‘Don’t forget to have fun.’ Maybe I get caught up in how we need to work harder and be more competitive, but if they’re not having fun, what’s the point of any of this.”
Petrich stopped nine shots in the first half. Ashley Ciochetto had six saves in the second half.
Gracie Meagher had three saves for Cloquet/Carlton.
CC 7 4 — 11
HC 0 0 — 0
First Half — 1. CC, Kiana Bender (Hannah Biebl), 2:01; 2. CC, Bender (Alexa Snesrud), 6:37; 3. CC, Bender (Brenna Mattson), 7:03; 4. CC, Katie Turner (Bender), 13:57; 5. CC, Bender, 15:25; 6. CC, Dana Jones (Turner), 16:10; 7. CC, Turner (Natalie Hoffmann), 17:30.
Second Half — 8. CC, Joxie Pogorelc, 46:55; 9. CC, Madi Vermeersch, pk, 58:05; 10. CC, Snesrud, 67:37; 11. CC, Mattson, 70:45.
Goalie Saves — Cloquet/Carlton, Gracie Meagher 3; Hibbing, Alisha Petrich 9; Ashley Ciochetto 6.
Girls Swimming
Chisholm 50
International Falls 44
CHISHOLM — The Bluestreaks had just enough depth to edge the Broncos in a dual meet at the Chisholm High School Pool Tuesday.
Chisholm did get five wins during the meet, led by the 160 medley relay team of Clara Nelson, Courtney Anderson, Jaelyn Jordan and Tresa Baumgard, who swam a 1:41.35.
Ava Baumgard won the 200 freestyle in 2:31.16; Jordan won the 100 butterfly in 1:13.20; Courtney Anderson won the 100 breaststroke in 1:21.82; and 400 freestyle relay team of Tresa Baumgard, Nelson, Courtney Anderson and Jordan won with a time of 4:17.65.
Chisholm 50, International Falls 44
160 medley relay — 1. Chisholm (Clara Nelson, Courtney Anderson, Jaelyn Jordan, Tresa Baumgard), 1:41.35; 2. International Falls — Emma Erickson, Macey Marcotte, Kaitlyn Kalstad, Elly Nelson), 1:41.78; 3. Chisholm (Mackenzie Holewa, Sofie Anderson, Taylor Vajdl, Ava Baumgard), 1:53.07.
200 freestyle — 1. Ava Baumgard, C, 2:31.16; 2. Mya Pessenda, C, 2:37.00; 3. LIz Jantzen, IF, 2:38.63.
160 individual medley — 1. Erickson, IF, 2:04.04; 2. Marcotte, IF, 2:06.74; 3. Nelson, C, 2:07.14.
50 freestyle — 1. Elly Nelson, IF, 33.75; 2. Ava Baumgard, C, 34.41; 3. Jordan, C, 34.57.
100 butterfly — 1. Jordan, C, 1:13.20; 2. Shay Manaussau, IF, 1:24.77; 3. Vajdl, C, 1:26.99.
100 freestyle — 1. Havyn Pellend, IF, 1:00.22; 2. Tresa Baumgard, C, 1:03.63; 3. Gracie Bowles, IF, 1:06.55.
500 freestyle — 1. Erickson, IF, 6:35.31; 2. Pessenda, C, 6:53.01; 3. Halberg, C, 7:00.98.
160 freestyle relay — 1. International Falls (Kalstad, Nelson, Bowles, Pellend), 1:28.55; 2. Chisholm (Courtney Anderson, Vajdl, Ava Baumgard, Sofie Anderson), 1:33.20; 3. International Falls (Jantzen, Manaussau, Grace Jensen, Jillian Bilben), 1:36.16.
100 backstroke — 1. Marcotte, IF, 1:12.77; 2. Nelson, C, 1:17.74; 3. Bowles, IF, 1:18.40.
100 breaststroke — 1. Courtney Anderson, C, 1:21.82; 2. Sofie Anderson, C, 1:24.67; 3. Kalstad, IF, 1:25.65.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Chisholm (Tresa Baumgard, Nelson, Courtney Anderson, Jordan), 4:17.65; 2. International Falls (Marcotte, Pellend, Kaitlyn Hostetter, Erickson), 4:19.55; 3. International Falls (Jensen, Manaussau, Jantzen, Bilben), 4:42.87.
Volleyball
N-K 3
Northland 0
NASHWAUK — The Spartans made it two wins in a row by beating the Eagles 3-0, 25-11, 25-18, 25-15 on their home floor Tuesday.
Johnnie Waldvogel had four kills for Nashwauk-Keewatin, with Addy Gangl getting five and Jazlynn Svaleson four.
Madi Owens, Taylor Williams and Misty Bozich both had three aces. Bozich had five assists, with Williams getting three and Gangl four.
Grand Rapids 3
Hibbing 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Thunderhawks rolled to the 3-0 sweep of the Bluejackets, winning 25-13, 25-14, 25-17 Thursday.
Bella Scaia had 14 digs for Hibbing, followed by Justyne Orazem with 10 and Kylee Huusko with nine. Bethany Carlson had 10 assists, with Bailey Broker getting five kills. Haley Hawkinson and Orazem both had three kills. Broker had one block.
“The girls played well, but they let too many errors happen,” Hibbing coach Sarah McGough said. “We had timid play at times, and moments of great play.
“We need to start controlling the match, and not let our errors control us.”
Boys Soccer
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 5
Hibbing/Chisholm 0
CLOQUET — The Lumberjacks blanked the Bluejackets at home Tuesday.
No other information was available on the game.
