HIBBING — In two meetings this season, both in tournaments, the Hibbing and Cloquet High School volleyball teams have played tightly-contested matches, both won by the Lumberjacks 2-1.
Bluejacket coach Sarah McGough was hoping for a turnaround from those two matches, but Hibbing made too many errors, which allowed Cloquet to take a 3-0, 25-23, 25-18, 25-20 victory Tuesday at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
The Bluejackets had a chance to win the first and third games, but they let them slip away with too many unforced errors.
“The girls have talent, it’s there,” McGough said. “We have yet to produce it and fully see what they’re capable of. I hope it comes out later.”
Cloquet coach Heidi Anderson knew it was going to be a tough match because of the two previous results.
“It was two evenly-matched teams,” Anderson said. “We were expecting it to be a tough battle. Hibbing has a tough team, and they put up a nice block against us, scrapping some balls back over.
“I was happy with our mental toughness, hanging in there and getting the job done.”
The Bluejackets showed some of their grit in the first set as Cloquet took the early lead, but Hibbing fought back and took a 16-15 lead.
The Lumberjacks crept ahead, but again, Hibbing battled back to make it 21-20, then it was 24-23 before Cloquet finished out the game.
“That’s frustrating,” McGough said. “Our hitting was not on tonight. We had a lot of hitting errors, and that hurts. When we did have a pass, we didn’t have our hitters.
When we had our hitters, we didn’t have a pass.
“Nothing worked for us, but we did have one good thing, our blocks. We did a lot better on that.”
Game two was all Lumberjacks taking a 20-11 lead.
The Bluejackets put on a late run, but came up seven-points short.
“It helps to get that second one,” Anderson said. “It makes the other team think about having to win the next three. It gives our team some confidence. We got some players in that stepped up and played well for us.”
In the third set, Hibbing started fast and jumped out to leads of 5-1 and 10-4, but Cloquet slowly crept back in it.
It was 20-17 Hibbing, but the Lumberjacks scored the next eight points, with five of those coming on unforced errors to end the match.
“As Haley (Hawkinson) said, ‘They went into cruise control,’” McGough said. “They assumed it was in the bag, and they wouldn’t have to work anymore. That’s what happened.
“They let them get back into the game, and Cloquet came out on top.”
Cloquet didn’t carry any of its second-game momentum over to the third set until the very end.
“You have to remember that you have to start over again,” Anderson said. “You get a lead and in volleyball, we see so many games that go 25-11 one way, then 25-11 the other way.
“You have to go back out and start over, and not get down our yourself. We got down early in the third, but it was one-point-at-a-time, trying to chip away at it.”
The Lumberjacks were led by Lucy Sinkkonen with nine kills. Geneveve Fonoti had six and Ava Carlson four. Elli Willoughby had 17 digs and Carlson had 10. Brenna McClarey had four kills and six blocks. Emerson Rock had 22 assists and three aces.
Hibbing got four kills from Justyne Orazem, three from Bailey Broker and two from Hawkinson, who also had four blocks. Orazem and Kylee Huusko each had three aces. Bella Scaia had 13 digs, and Aysia Skalsky had eighth. Bethany Carlsen had eight assists.
