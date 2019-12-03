Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — For one half, the Hibbing High School girls basketball team was almost spot on, taking a five point lead into halftime.
After that, things fell apart for the Bluejackets as Bemidji put together a 43-point second half en route to a 74-63 high school girls basketball victory over Hibbing at the high school gymnasium Tuesday.
The Bluejackets did everything right in the first half. They played defense. They rebounded. They drove to the basket. They made free throws.
The second half was a different story.
“We got in foul trouble,” Hibbing coach Dave LaCoe said. “Fanci (Williams) and Haley (Hawkinson) getting four fouls, and Jacie (Clusiau) not playing in the second half, that was huge for us.
“We don’t have a deep team, especially at the guard position. With Jacie going out, that turned the game in the second half.”
The rebounding part of it left as well. The Bluejackets had a 10-board lead at the half, then it ended up even at the end of the game.
“I think I gave them too much congratulations at halftime for rebounding well because,” LaCoe said. “They out-rebounded us by 10 in the second half. The two biggest things were rebounding and playing with our heads.
“Those are the two things we didn’t do tonight. Defensively, giving up 74 points, we’re not going to win a game giving up that many points.”
In the first half, the game went back-and-forth until Hibbing, which was led by Hawkinson, took that five-point lead into halftime.
“We got away from who we were in the first half,” Schreiber said. “We’re a good half-court defense, and we’re a good half-court offense. We were scattered in the first half
“I felt like we played the way we should in the first five minutes, then we lost it. Hibbing came out and punched us in the mouth for 13 minutes or so. Our girls didn’t recover well from that.”
At the half, Schreiber told his team to do what they do well.
“That was the turning point,” Schreiber said. “Our shots fell more because we used our offense more. We were scattered that first half. When we’re jacking the ball around the 3-point line and hoping it goes in, that usually doesn’t win games for you.
“We did a lot more inside-out, a lot more working it into our post, then kicking it out to our 3-pointers. We attacked the basket a lot better. We didn’t settle in the second half. I have an inexperienced team right now, and I’m hoping this is that moment where they know they can play at the varsity level.”
Hibbing did get three players into double figures led by Hawkinson with 22. Manning had 19 and Williams 11.
Katie Alto had 19 for the Lumberjacks. Rylie Jones finished with 16, Lindsey Hildenbrand 14, Taylor Wade 11 and Ashley Hofstad 10.
“They need to learn how to play at the varsity level,” LaCoe said. “We have three girls who have done it before. The rest need to learn quick, otherwise, this losing will continue.
“We see good things. That first half, we played a heck of a game, hitting shots, rebounding, hitting our free throws, getting to the free-throw line, causing turnovers on our press. In the second half, that all went away. We were chasing the whole second half.”
BHS 31 43 — 74
HHS 36 27 — 63
Bemidji: Ashley Hofstad 10, Beth Bolte 3, Katie Alto 19, Lindsey Hildenbrand 14, Rylie Jones 16, Taylor Wade 11.
Hibbing: Fanci Williams 11, Jacie Clusiau 1, Kourtney Manning 19, Madison Lampton 2, Makenzie Clough 1, Nora Petrich 1, Reese Aune 6.
Total Fouls: Bemidji 16; Hibbing 22; Fouled Out: Williams, Hawkinson; Free Throws: Bemidji 16-29; Hibbing 19-25; 3-pointers: Hofstad 2, Alto, Hildenbrand, Wade 2, Hawkinson 2, Manning 2, Aune 2.
Boys Basketball
Hibbing 105
Mesabi East 47
AURORA — The Bluejackets got four players in double figures to get the opening-night victory over the Giants on the road.
Ayden McDonald led the way with 26 points, followed by Eli Erickson with 22. Tre Holmes had 21 and Mayson Brown finished with 11.
“You always wonder going into that first game about what you’re going to get,” Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said. “We pushed the tempo, and offensively, they were running a lot harder than we have been in practice in transition.
“It was a nice surprise.”
Mesabi East was led by Hunter Hunnuksula with 24 points, but those points didn’t come easy.
“We knew he was their main guy, and we did a good job on him early,” McDonald said. “We frustrated him. Mayson did a good job defensively. He did some great things for us on the defensive end.
“He likes being that guy, and he did a good job of that tonight.”
Hunnuksula did get his 1,000th career point early in the first half.
“It was a good, all-around team effort,” McDonald said. “It was good seeing the guys run the floor hard. We attacked the rim, and got good minutes from everybody. Being undermanned, it was good to see guys step up.
“We had a lot of life and energy. We had good looks. We finished well. The guys had a good feeling about their nigh. We have incredible challenges ahead of us, but this was a good way to start the season.”
HHS 54 51 — 105
ME 27 20 — 47
Hibbing: Hayden Verhel 5, Mayson Brown 11, Jack Grzybowski 7, Tre Holmes 21, Amari Manning 2, Joe Paver 5, Eli Erickson 22, Isaac Colbaugh 6, Ayden McDonald 26.
Mesabi East: Brayden Lafell 4, Hunter Hunnuksula 24, Kodi Frey 8, Ethan Fallstrom 2, Cody Fallstrom 4, Tyler Ritter 5.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 14; Mesabi East 11; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hibbing 14-18; Mesabi East 6-10; 3-pointers: Holmes 5, McDonald 2, Hunnuksula 5, Frey 2.
N-K 71
South Ridge 52
NASHWAUK — The Spartans got 17 points from Jager Nash to upend the Panthers at home Tuesday.
Also hitting double figures for Nashwauk-Keewatin were Jeff Lorenz with 14, Jack Lorenz 12 and Spencer Engel 10.
Girls Basketball
Ely 60
Greenway 51
COLERAINE — The Timberwolves got 24 points from Erika Mattson en route to the victory over the Raiders Tuesday at Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium.
Brielle Kallberg had 14.
Baylie Jo Norris had 14 for Greenway. Hailey Pederson finished with 11, and Emmalee Oviatt had nine.
