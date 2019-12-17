Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — All Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey coach Justin Tomberlin is looking for is consistent effort, and his team took a big step forward Tuesday.
The Bluejackets took on Section 7AA power Cloquet/Esko/Carlton and put forth that effort, to go along with a 41-save performance by Evan Radovich, in a 3-1 loss to the Lumberjacks at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
It wasn’t a win on the scoreboard, but Hibbing/Chisholm put together a solid performace against one of the top teams in 7AA.
“I’m proud of the way they competed,” Tomberlin said. “Some little things hurt us. That first goal was a direct result of a turnover, and we were still undisciplined in terms of some of our penalties, but we had a great goaltending performance.
“The guys competed. You can’t ask for more than that from high school kids. They made mistakes, but they competed.”
Now, the Bluejackets must carry this performance over to Saturday.
“The last thing you can do is think you’ve arrived,” Tomberlin said. “When they say, ‘Jump the shark,’ we don’t want to jump the shark. We have to understand that we’re close, which gives us that desire and fire to get better.
“We also have to be upset that we lost. You can’t feel like you’ve arrived, or you’re done. We have to get better every day.”
C/E/C did get on the board first when Cole Ketola scored at 14:09 of the first period, and the score stayed that way until Mitchell Ziemba lit the lamp for Hibbing/Chisholm at 8:24 of the second period.
From there, Radovich did his part until Ketola got his second goal of the game at 2:43 of the third period.
“He was square to every puck,” Tomberlin said. “I thought he looked confident and in control. That’s all you can ask out of a goaltender. I thought he was tremendous. I thought he was great.
“I can’t be more proud of him.”
Before that second Ketola goal, Tomberlin wanted to make sure that his team was focusing in on the process.
“We had to manage the puck,” Tomberlin said. “We had to get it deep, we had to stay out of the box and when we had an opportunity, we had to bury it. That was the formula. On that goal off of the faceoff, we didn’t block out.
“They came into our zone uncontested because we were standing flat-footed on the faceoff. From there, it ended up in our net.”
The other problem was the Bluejackets didn’t generate enough offense in the final period to get the game tied.
“We knew we were going to get outshot,” Tomberlin said. “As long as they were wide-angle shots and we were clearing the front of the net, we were OK with that. In our particular forecheck, you’re not going to get a lot of shots.
“You have to bury the ones you have, then hope you get a power-play goal or two. Hopefully, it puts you in the game in the third period, where anything can happen.”
The Lumberjacks sealed the deal when Ketola scored into an empty net at 16:32 for the three-goal hat trick.”
C/E/C goalie Zach Tyman had 15 saves.
CEC 1 0 2 — 3
HC 0 1 0 — 1
First Period — 1. CEC, Cole Ketola (Aaron Moore, Christian Galatz), 14:09.
Second Period — 2. HC, Mitchell Ziemba (Ethan Lund, Joe Allison), pp, 8:24.
Third Period — 3. CEC, Ketola (Galatz), 2:43; 4. CEC, Ketola (Galatz), en, 16:32.
Goalie Saves — Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, Zach Tyman 6-5-4—15; Hibbing/Chisholm, Evan Radovich 14-14-13—41.
Penalties — Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 5-10; Hibbing/Chisholm 7-22, one misconduct.
Boys Basketball
Chisholm 68
McGregor 50
CHISHOLM — Bryce Warner had 23 points and Jude Sundquist finished with 21 as the Bluestreaks beat the Mercs on Bob McDonald Court Tuesday.
July Abernathy had 13 for Chisholm
Marshall Passer had 21 for McGregor. Ethan Bohn finished with 12.
MHS 27 23 — 50
CHS 36 32 — 68
McGregor: Marshall Passer 21, Isaiah Serfling 5, Willie Glurz 3, Nole Scolard 2, Logan Jackson 7, Ethan Bohn 12.
Chisholm: Jude Sundquist 21, Bryce Warner 23, Jake Fena 6, July Abernathy 13, Danny Rusten 5.
Total Fouls: McGregor 18; Chisholm 17; Fouled Out: Bohn, Nate Wessman; Free Throws: McGregor 6-12; Chisholm 14-18; 3-pointers: Passer 4, Serfling, Jackson, Warner 2.
