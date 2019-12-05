Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — With a big crowd on hand, Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey coach Pete Hyduke was hoping to get a solid 51 minutes out of his team.
Unfortunately for the Bluejackets, they only put together 17 minutes of solid play.
Hibbing/Chisholm was held without a shot on goal for two periods as Cloquet/Esko/Carlton skated to a 4-2 victory over the Bluejackets Thursday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
It was Hockey Fights Cancer night during the game, which was the primary focus of the game, but Hibbing/Chisholm had a chance to steal one from the Lumberjacks.
It never materialized.
“I thought we played ¾ of the second period the way we’re capable of playing,” Hyduke said. “The rest of the game, we decided we didn’t want to play. They weren’t skating. They weren’t working. They were getting out-hustled.
“They didn’t want to earn the opportunity to get a shot. There comes a time when you have to take ownership on your effort, take ownership on your team play and dig down deep in your heart and be determined to do it.”
It started in the first period.
The Lumberjacks would get on the board first when Jaxie Pogorelc scored at 10:04, and up to the 16-minute mark of the period, Hibbing/Chisholm didn’t have a shot on goal.
That changed when Allie Bussey picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone and skated in all-along on Cloquet/Esko/Carlton goalie Araya Kiminski to knot it 1-1 at 16:48.
That momentum swing carried over into the second period as Hibbing/Chisholm started skating and moving the puck better, but the Bluejackets missed several chances early in the period.
That pressure paid dividends at the 12:21 mark of the period when Elyssa Durie lit the lamp to give Hibbing/Chisholm a 2-1 lead.
“We still played well after that second goal,” Hyduke said. “We were still carrying play in the second period until we had a breakdown and threw the puck away to the point.”
That’s when that lead vaporized into thin air.
The puck ended up on the stick of Jenna Zdebski, who wristed a shot on net. It was deflected by Kiana Bender and it went up-and-over Hibbing/Chisholm goalie Lily Hess at 15:12 to tie it 2-2.
“We didn’t play good defensive coverage,” Hyduke said. “We gave back-door play when we left someone uncontested. You can’t have those breakdowns against good teams.”
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton kept up that pressure and that back-door play came when scored at 16:11 to make it 3-2.
“You have to play to your best,” Hyduke said. “Every player has a job to do on the ice. You can’t start doing someone else’s job. When you do that, you leave your job alone. We did a lot of that tonight and as a result, it makes you run.
“We didn’t play disciplined. That’s the bottom line. We knew what they had coming in. We talked about with the kids, exactly what they were going to do against us. We talked about how to defend it. They did exactly what I told them they were going to do. We didn’t play our systems to shut it down.”
Hibbing/Chisholm just couldn’t penetrate the Lumberjacks’ defense in the third period for any quality chances, then Cloquet/Esko/Carlton put the game on ice when Taylor Nelson scored at 14:32.
Hess would go on to save 30 shots, while Kiminski had seven saves.
“I salute Cloquet for skating as hard as they did until the last whistle,” Hyduke said. “Hopefully, we’ll learn something from this. They didn’t come ready to play tonight. I will have to make some adjustments to make sure they do.
CEC 1 2 1 — 4
HC 1 1 0 — 2
First Period — 1. CEC, Jaxie Pogorelc (Emily Litchke), 10:04; 2. HC, Allie Bussey, 16:48.
Second Period — 3. HC, Elyssa Durie (Maddie Rewertz, Dorothy Kearney), 12:21; 4. CEC, Kiana Bender (Zdebski, Aydann Pollard), 15:12; 5. CEC, Bender (Taylor Nelson, Dea DeLeon), 16:11.
Third Period — 6. CEC, Nelson (DeLeon, Litchke), 14:32.
Goalie Saves — Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, Araya Kiminski 0-7-0—7; Hibbing/Chisholm, Lily Hess 10-11-9—30.
Penalties — Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 1-2; Hibbing/Chisholm 0-0.
Girls Basketball
Cherry 61
Bigfork 24
CHERRY — Katie Peterson and Jessa Schroetter each had 11 points as the Tigers beat the Huskies at home Thursday.
Lauren Staples pitched in with 10 points for Cherry.
Natalie Haley had nine points for Bigfork.
“We’re still struggling on offense,” Cherry coach Tim Sauter said. “I’m trying to add guard depth and run 10 kids, so the continuity isn’t quite there yet. We’re playing good defense, but offensive-wise, we have to keep working on things.”
BHS 11 13 — 24
CHS 42 19 — 61
Bigfork: Maddy Tendrup 2, Kristen Grover 6, Natalie Haley 9, Aurora Watson 7.
Cherry: Katie Peterson 11, Lauren Staples 10, Karlee Grondahl 9, Olivia Baasi 2, Kacey Zganjar 2, Kaelynn Kudis 4, Jessa Schroetter 11, Faith Zganjar 8, Rylee Mancina 2, Jillian Sajdak 2.
Total Fouls: Bigfork 13; Cherry 15; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Bigfork 4-9; Cherry 7-14; 3-pointers: Grover, Watson, Staples, Grondahl.
Chisholm 82
Northeast Range 21
BABBITT — The Bluestreaks got 28 points from Sofie Anderson en route to the victory over the Nighthawks Thursday.
Jordan Temple had 16 points for Chisholm, followed by Katie Pearson with 14 and Tresa Baumgard 10.
Zoey Cameron had 12 points for Northeast Range.
CHS 43 39 — 82
NER 16 5 — 21
Chisholm: Katie Pearson 14, Lola Huhta 2, Sophie Anderson 28, Hannah Kne 9, Jordan Temple 16, Taylor Yaroscak 3, Tresa Baumgard 10.
Northeast Range: Aili Bee 4, Natalie Nelmark 2, Alexa Lightfeather 1, Else Bee 2, Zoey Cameron 12.
Total Fouls: Chisholm 14; Northeast Range 12; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Chisholm 5-14; Northeast Range 2-13; 3-pointers: Anderson 2, Temple 2, Yaroscak, Cameron 3.
