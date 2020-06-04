HIBBING — Brody Niskanen was ready to have a big year.
The Hibbing High School left-hander would have been at the top of the depth chart of a deep pitching staff for the Bluejackets, and the team was primed for success.
Then pandemic hit and washed all of those dreams down the drain.
Niskanen and his teammates are left with that ‘What if?’ question that they won’t be able to answer for the rest of their lives.
“It felt like a deep roster this year, maybe a roster that could make a state run,” Niskanen said. “We had a lot of guys who could pitch this year. That was nice. It was optimistic at the beginning of the season. Over those first few practices, we were looking good, then it got canceled, out of nowhere.”
After that first week of conditioning, Niskanen said he was ready to go.
“It was a little rough at first, but I was starting to catch my stride,” he said. “I was feeling good. There wasn’t much talk of it (the virus) that week, then the next week, it hit me out of nowhere.
“It was heartbreaking to not get my senior year. It’s extremely hard. It is a big ‘What if?’ We’ll never know what we could have done during our senior season. It’s rough.”
Practices may have been canceled, but workouts weren’t put on hold.
“I kept working out over the past few weeks after it was canceled,” Niskanen said. “I did my arm exercises, and I was on a treadmill in the hopes of a miracle. I was holding out hope that whole time that after the quarantine, we’d have a season.
“Even after high-school ball was canceled, I thought about Legion ball, then that got canceled. It’s hard to accept. I still haven’t accepted it. It still bothers me.”
To keep his mind off of things, Niskanen has been hanging out with his friends, tossing around a baseball and football. Has that helped ease the pain?
“It’s taken most of my thoughts off of it, but I’ll think about it when I’m laying in bed,” Niskanen said. “That’s when I’m thinking about baseball, and being out on the field with all of my friends.
“It would have been fun, a great experience with those guys. We’re a close group. Everybody was optimistic about this year, too.”
As for this fall, Niskanen isn’t sure what he’s going to do.
“I’ll go to school somewhere, but I don’t know where yet,” he said. “I might go to HCC and play baseball.”
For now, all Niskanen and his baseball buddies can do is think about what may have happened this season.
“It’s hard to stay optimistic,” he said. “I’m hanging out with friends, and we’re reminiscing about everything.”
