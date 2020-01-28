VIRGINIA — Little things proved to be the difference Tuesday night as the Blue Devils fell to Superior, 55-43.
“Silly turnovers,’’ not making the extra pass and not being strong enough on the boards all played a role in Virginia’s loss, said head coach Spencer Aune.
“We have to be better at doing the little things and playing in the present.’’
The Devils battled to a 12-12 tie early in the first as Kaylee Iverson and Lexiss Trygg scored inside and Kelsey Squires connected from long range.
The Spartans began to pull away at that point, though, on 3-pointers by Niya Wilson and Savannah Leopold, which led to a 31-16 lead for the visitors.
The Devils continued to find success inside as Iverson was a force offensively and with her defensive blocks, but the deficit was still 33-21 at intermission.
Speaking of Iverson’s 16 points and her work in the paint, Aune said, “I thought we did a good job working the ball into the inside when we could. We just had too many silly turnovers in the backcourt trying to break their pressure.’’
The Blue Devils turned up the pressure themselves to start the second half. Steals off the pressure quickly led to 3-pointers and field goals to quickly cut the gap to 36-28. Rian Aune, Trygg and Iverson got in on the scoring and the lead was as low as seven points (44-37) after Aune knocked down her second 3-pointer.
However, Virginia just couldn’t get any closer as poor shooting and turnovers let Superior extend the lead once again. The Spartans’ Wilson, Miller and Leopold all took advantage of Devil miscues to put the contest away, 55-43.
“We weren’t in sync tonight. We played hard in the second half to make a run, but you just can’t miss that many short layups against a good team,’’ the coach said.
Virginia still had a chance in the second half, but “we just didn’t knock them down when we needed to.’’
Down by only seven points with about nine minutes to go, the Devils couldn’t capitalize on their run
“We just did a lot of silly things today that we haven’t been lately,’’ said Aune, who added he was a little frustrated even though his team played hard.
