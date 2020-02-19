HIBBING — When Hibbing High School boys swimming coach Mike Veneziano make out is his section, there’s one omission in an event.
That event would be the 200 individual medley, where Bluejacket junior William Stenson, who won the section title last year, won’t be swimming in this year.
According to Veneziano, that was by design.
Veneziano is looking out for the welfare of his team, and his long-term goal is placing at the state meet.
Stenson will still compete in the 100 butterfly, where he is the No. 1 seed, but now, Veneziano has the opportunity to use Stenson in all three relays, which strengthens all three of those events.
“People probably didn’t see this coming even though he is the defending region champ,” Veneziano said. “Last year, even though he was the overwhelming region champ, he didn’t score in the top 16 at state.
“When I take William out of the IM, and keep him in his marquee event, which he was top eight at the state, and put him all three relays, that makes them that much better,” Veneziano said. “Instead of not scoring in an individual event, he can help us score in all three relays.
“That’s the thought process.”
Hibbing is sitting well in all three relays heading into the Section 6A Preliminary Meet, which gets under way today at 4 p.m., at the high school pool.
“I’m happy,” Veneziano said. “I’ve done this in the past, off and on. Sometimes it has paid off, and sometimes it hasn’t. I can say the same thing about going the other route. There’s time I say, ‘Why did I put all of my eggs in the relay basket?’ Instead of chasing a championship.
“We miss the championship, and we don’t have the firepower at the state meet. I’m kind of gambling on the fact that, in 51 head-coaching seasons, this is the way to go.”
This isn’t an off-the-cuff, on-a-whim decision Veneziano has made.
“This is from the beginning of the season, potential game plan of what we were going to do in the postseason,” he said. “This is a methodical thought process to give the team and program the best possible chance of success.”
