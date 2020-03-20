HIBBING — When Peyton Lind looks back on her high school alpine skiing career, she’ll have some fond, but bittersweet, memories.
The Hibbing High School senior had a remarkable regular-season run, but she fell a little bit short in the section meet from going to state.
Even so, Lind finished in the top 10 in every meet but one during the regular season, and for her consistency on the slopes, she has been named the Mesabi Daily News, Hibbing Daily Tribune and Grand Rapids Herald Review Girls Alpine Skier of the Year.
Her coach, Brice Walli, said Lind’s regular season was one to remember.
“Payton had a good, strong senior year,” Walli said. “She was consistent, and she was finishing exactly where we were hoping for her to finish. She may have plateaued a little bit, just missing that state cut.
“That’s a hard thing to do, keep that progression moving forward, then keeping up with everybody else, too.”
Consistency is the key to alpine racing, and Lind showed that this season.
“She was in the top 10 in almost every single regular-season meet the whole way through,” Walli said. “That takes consistency and pushing forward. There was a lot of competition on the girls side this year, and she just didn’t end up high enough.
“She was doing the same things. She did miss her freshman year, but you have to battle back from that. She put in the time. She wanted it, but sometimes, you go as hard as you can, and you don’t get it.”
Lind was happy with her performances.
“I didn't expect to ski as well as I did, so I’m happy, overall,” Lind said. “I had more motivation because it was my last year. After high school, you don’t get to do the same kind racing, so you want to pull everything you have out of yourself, and know you gave it your best shot.
“It’s a short season, but I wanted to succeed.”
When section time rolled around, Lind was ready, but something was one missing ingredient before her first run.
“I wasn’t as nervous as I should have been,” Lind said. “The nerves are what help you get through a run. I gave it my all, but I didn’t feel nervous. After my first run, I didn’t think too much about it.”
LInd did have a clean first run on Helsinki, but she needed to go faster on run No. 2 on Innsbrooke.
“I wasn’t fast enough,” Lind said. “It was clean enough, but not fast enough. I had to be more aggressive. I should have been more nervous. That would have given me more of a push to get through that run, so I could have made it to state.
“I was disappointed. I needed to be more aggressive, but I didn’t know how to bring that out of me. It showed on that second run. I couldn’t pull it together.”
Walli wasn’t exactly sure what happened to Lind.
“Maybe it was a combination of a little bit different conditions than we were used to, but sometimes, it’s not your day,” Walli said. “That’s true in any sport. It wasn’t her day.”
Other than skiing consistently, Lind was also a true leader on this year’s Hibbing squad. She handled a young Bluejacket squad admirably this season.
“She has one of the best attitudes ever,” Walli said. “She took that captain’s role starting in dryland, and led it. She was there motivating, and helping the younger kids to see what skiing is all about.
“Yeah, it’s great to be fast, but it’s also great to be a part of something so fun.”
Lind can leave knowing that she gave it everything she had.
“It was the best season I ever had,” Lind said. “I’m content at leaving, even though it was bittersweet.”
Joining Lind on the team are teammates Maddy Clusiau, Hilda Knuckey and Allie Raukar; and Mia Schuchard, Azalea Ray and Emma Crum of Virginia Area.
