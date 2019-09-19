Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — With the regular season slowly winding down, the Hibbing High School girls tennis team wants the best seed possible heading into playoffs.
That chance took a hit Thursday when Grand Rapids/Greenway came to town and beat the Bluejackets 5-2 at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.
His team may have lost to the Lightning, but Hibbing coach Gary, who was down three players, liked the way his team battled through the contest.
“I think we competed like crazy,” Conda said. “Everybody hustled, and I saw a ton of good stuff. We made them earn every point. In doubles, we had good serving and a solid return today.”
The Bluejackets picked up both of their wins in doubles as Allie Bussey and Claire Rewertz beat Courtney Brandt and Kalei Dowell 6-3, 6-2, and Julia Gherardi and Kasey Jo Renskers downed Nicole Ramirez and Caroline Ahcan 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 11-9.
“Allie played well, but Claire found another level today,” Conda said. “She found some more confidence. Kasey Jo and Julia are probably our two fastest runners, so I put them doubles.
“It was a good win for them to see them gut one out.”
At third doubles, Hailey LaFreneier and Hannah LaFreniere beat Maggie Zieske and Jada Wentland 6-2, 3-6, 10-8.
Unfortunately for Hibbing, Grand Rapids/Greenway dominated the singles play.
Eva Kangas beat Abigail Sullivan 6-2, 6-0; Jordan Troumbly downed Megan Bussey 6-2, 6-3; Emily Hill beat Mercedes Furin 6-3, 6-2; and Taryn Hamling downed Lilly Slatten 6-1, 6-0.
On Friday, Hibbing can try to redeem itself with two section contests against Chisago Lakes and Andover. Those matches will be played in Lindstrom, beginning at 10 a.m. The Bluejackets will also take on Duluth Marshall.
“Two of those teams are region opponents, so they will be important matches,” Conda said. “Chisago is probably the third best team in the region, so it will be a good test for us.
“The Andover match will also be important for us to salvage a little better seed, so we can play at home. That’s a key in our region, especially when you have to travel 200 miles for a meet. That can be significant.”
Grand Rapids/Greenway 5, Hibbing 2
Singles: No. 1 — Eva Kangas, GRG, def. Abigail Sullivan, 6-2, 6-0; No. 2 — Jordan Troumbly, GRG, def. Megan Bussey, 6-2, 6-3; No. 3 — Emily Hill, GRG, def. Mercedes Furin, 6-3, 6-2; No. 4 — Taryn Hamling, GRG, def. Lilly Slatten, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 — Allie Bussey-Claire Rewertz, H, def. Courtney Brandt-Kalei Dowell, 6-3, 6-2; No. 2 — Julia Gherardi-Kasey Jo Renskers, H, def. Nicole Ramirez-Caroline Ahcan, 4-6, 7-5, 11-9; No. 3 — Hailey LaFreniere-Hannah LaFreniere, GRG, def. Maggie Zieske-Jada Wentland, 6-2, 3-6, 10-8.
Volleyball
Chisholm 3
Bigfork
CHISHOLM — The Bluestreaks improved to 5-3 overall with the 3-0, 25-7, 25-17, 25-15 victory over the Huskies Thursday on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
Abby Thompson led the way with 16 kills, seven digs and perfect night on the service line. Jordan Temple had six kills, 23 assists, and she was perfect on the service line. Tianny Brayton had three kills and five digs.
Cherry 3
Mountain Iron-Buhl 0
CHERRY — The Tigers got 20 kills and four blocks from Kaelynn Kudis to down the Rangers in three, 25-11, 25-21, 25-20 Thursday at home.
Katie Peterson had 15 kills, Rylee Mancina had three aces and Lauren Staples had 30 assists.
Morgan Dircks had six kills for Mountain Iron-Buhl, and McKinley Kvas and Miah Gellerstedt both had three aces.
