HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm girls hockey team scored the first two goals of the game, but Grand Rapids/Greenway scored the next three goals as the Lightning went on to beat the Bluejackets 3-2 Tuesday night, at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
The Bluejackets got the scoring started six and a half minutes into the first period. Allie Bussey beat Lightning goalie Emily Trast after Bussey corralled a rebound. Julia Gherardi had the lone assist on the goal.
Hibbing/Chisholm’s next opportunity came in the form of a powerplay. The Bluejackets were unable to convert, but they did generate a couple scoring chances, including a near miss as time expired on the advantage.
After a Hibbing/Chisholm penalty, the Lightning were given their own chance to generate some offense on the powerplay. Grand Rapids/Greenway did get the puck on net a few times, but Bluejacket goalie Lily Hess had an answer.
In the second period, Grand Rapids/Greenway took a penalty at the 5:47 mark. Less than a minute into the Hibbing/Chisholm powerplay, the Bluejackets found themselves headed to the box as well setting up a little more than a minute of four-on-four hockey.
Right as the Lightning went on the advantage, Megan Bussey got control of the puck. She took the puck behind the Lightning net, and gained separation from the defender. She drove to the net and scored after some hard work in front giving the Bluejackets a 2-0 lead.
After a faceoff in her own end, Grand Rapids/Greenway forward Claire Vekich gained control of the puck and went end-to-end to try and get her team on the board. However, Hess was able to get her blocker on it and deflect it to safety.
In the third period, Grand Rapids/Greenway took advantage of Hibbing/Chisholm penalties. Vekich got the scoring started to bring her team to within one. She snuck powered the puck past Hess right before time on a Lightning powerplay expired.
Grand Rapids/Greenway struck again on the powerplay to tie the game three minutes later. Ellie Tilma had an easy tap-in goal after Mercury Bischoff poked the puck away from Hess reaching to freeze the puck. Kaisa Reed also had an assist on the play.
The Lightning’s barrage on the Bluejackets continued when Reed scored to give her team the lead a minute after tying the game.
The Bluejackets wouldn’t give up, but they were not able to rebound as the Lightning would go on to win by a final score of 3-2.
GRG 0 0 3 — 3
HC 1 1 0 — 2
First Period — 1. HC, Allie Bussey (Julia Gherardi), 6:42
Second Period — 2. HC, Megan Bussey, SH, 8:02.
Third Period — 3. GRG, Claire Vekich, PP, 5:36 4. GR, Ellie Tilma (Mercury Bischoff, Kaisa Reed), PP, 8:24 5. GR, Reed, 9:31
Saves — Grand Rapids/Greenway, Emily Trast 6-9-7—22; Hibbing/Chisholm, Lily Hess 9-10-13—32
Penalties — GRG 3-6; HC 6-12
