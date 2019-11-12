Grand Rapids Herald-Review
GRAND RAPIDS — After a stellar 2018-19 season where it finished with an 18-9 record and lost in the semifinals of the Section 7AA Girls Hockey Tournament, optimism reigns supreme as the Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) girls hockey team prepares for its home opener on Friday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. versus Holy Family at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids.
The Lightning opened their season on Tuesday night on the road at Bemidji.
Brad Hyduke begins his 10th season as head coach of GRG and he said the Lightning started out well last season before leveling out.
“We had a veteran group last year and we got off to a great start, I believe being 12-0 at one point,” said Hyduke. “We had that mid-winter amp up in the schedule and we scuffled at times where we lost some one-and-two-goal games. We then ended the season on a nice six-game win streak that kind of pulled some momentum out of the experience.”
The Lightning lost to Forest Lake, the top seed in the section tournament, to see their season come to an end. It was a game, Hyduke said, that his team probably should have won.
“We outplayed (Forest Lake) for a large part and we had 35 or 36 shots on net but we came out on the losing side,” Hyduke said.
The Lightning lost plenty to graduation to include Sadie Peart, the Iron Range Girls Hockey Player of the Year who is now playing at the Division I level.
“We have kind of a new group this year to go along with some returning players compared to last year when we returned a veteran group,” said Hyduke.
The Lightning will be strong down the middle this season as all their centers return to include Claire Vekich, Ellie Tillma and Jordan Troumbly. The group of wings are talented but relatively inexperienced but Hyduke feels the depth is there at the forward positions to allow GRG to use three lines and match up with teams this season.
GRG did lose two defensemen to graduation but do return Hannah Mark, Kayden Broking and Kaisa Reed, and freshman Jazzy Bischoff is expected to provide good things at the blue line.
Another strength for GRG will be the goaltending position where Hyduke said three solid goalies return to include senior Emily Trast, and sophomores Kenny Martinson and Makenzie Cole.
“We have pieces, but it is going to be a year-long sort of building and growth thing with this group and hopefully the anchor of those centers and the four defensemen will allow that group to grow,” Hyduke said.
Hyduke said he is convinced that the Lightning can be better than last year’s team by the end of the season.
“It will be important for us to buy in and develop some new team chemistry and that will be an early key for us,” the coach said. “We have a really competitive Section 7AA which contains some of the top-ranked teams in the state. I have every belief that by the end of the year we will be right there with them.”
Andover has already beaten Edina, the three-time defending state champion and it is ranked No. 1 in the state and should be considered the favorite in the section while Forest Lake returns 12 seniors and is ranked No. 3 or No. 4. North Wright County is a senior-laden team with a Division I goaltender and some good forwards while Elk River also will be tough.
“I think you have a very competitive top four or five teams in the section,” Hyduke explained. “If you are picking a favorite it’s Andover but there is going to be some potential for upsets in the semifinals and even the finals this year. Our goal is to always be a home seed in the first round and if things go really well then a home seed in the semifinals. It is going to be a very competitive year.
“We are going to be playing most of those teams the second half of the year and I think that benefits us. We will have an opportunity to grow into who we are prior to the second half of the year.”
Making up the GRG coaching staff along with Hyduke is Reed Larson, Kelsey Johnston, Kevin Hyduke and Kaylee Forster.
Hyduke said Holy Family, the private school what will be GRG’s opponent in the home opener on Friday, is a young, ranked team from Section 2AA which he said will be among the top two or three teams in that section this season.
“Holy Family is going to have a lot of fast players and they have already played two games and won them both,” Hyduke explained. “They will be a great early-season test for our team and as a benchmark to kind of measure yourself. We play a competitive schedule on purpose and we picked up Holy Family because we want those challenges early in the year and they are going to for sure bring that.”
When asked what kind of hockey the Lightning will play this season, Hyduke said, “We want to play a fast game, when we don’t have the puck we want to be in the other team’s face. We want to limit time and space for teams and obviously our goal is to play a puck possession game.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.