HIBBING — For 2 ½ periods, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team stayed right with Proctor/Hermantown, then fatigue set in.
That’s when the Mirage started putting pressure on in the Hibbing/Chisholm defensive zone, and it was only a matter of time before the Mirage scored.
Unfortunately for the Bluejackets, that goal came at 14:24 of the third period lifting Proctor/Hermantown to a 2-1 high school girls hockey victory over Hibbing/Chisholm Tuesday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Megan Madill got that goal as she took a centering pass from Hannah Kauppinen from behind the Bluejacket goal line, and she deposited it past Hibbing/Chisholm goalie Lily Hess for the game-winning tally.
Up to that point, Bluejacket coach Pete Hyduke was especially pleased with the way his team played against the defending Section 7A champions.
“We learned that we have to play three periods at a high pace if you want to be successful,” Hyduke said. “I thought we played well for most of the game, but we did tire toward the end of the game.
“We know we have to get in shape, and we’ll work on that.”
Hibbing/Chisholm would draw first blood at 11:54 of the first period when Emma Lundell came down the right side of the ice, then passed into the slot for Dorothy Kearney, who redirected the shot through the five-hole of Mirage goalie Vivi Helquist.
“It was nice to see,” Hyduke said. “To finally get the team back at full strength, it was a beautiful goal. It was set up nice, great pass, great shot. You couldn’t draw it up any better than that.”
Hibbing/Chisholm did keep up some pressure in the second period, but the Bluejackets couldn’t find the back of the net.
“We thought they played a good first period, and we told them to continue what they were doing,” Hyduke said. “The only thing we wanted to do was play a little more in-your-face.
“I thought we did a decent job improving stick toughness on the puck. It was a good period.”
The Bluejackets would keep that one-goal lead until the 12:57 mark of the third period.
Proctor/Hermantown put on some pressure in the Hibbing/Chisholm defensive zone, and out of a scramble in front of Bluejacket goalie Lily Hess, Michaela Phinney lit the lamp to make it 1-1.
“We still had some good chances,” Hyduke said. “It was a battle the whole game. It was a playoff-type game with two good sectional opponents going against each other, knowing that seeding was on the line.”
The Bluejackets were playing with fire through the whole third period, not being able to break the puck out of their zone, and it came back to bite them.
The Mirage, who had some close on numerous chances, would finally break through at 14:24 when Megan Madill took a pass from Hannah Kauppinen and one-timed it past Hess to make it 2-1.
“I thought we had some good chances, too,” Hyduke said. “Allie (Bussey) had a breakaway, but that girl played her stick. We had our own chances, too. I give credit to Proctor/Hermantown.
“They made the most of the one opportunity they needed to. I thought Lily did a good job of playing tough in the slot. We still need to toughen up a little better defensively.”
Hibbing/Chisholm couldn’t get its goalie pulled in the final two minutes to get an advantage, and Proctor/Hermantown ran out the clock for the win.
“We’ve been able to do that this year in an earlier game,” Hyduke said. “We were a little gassed there at the end of the game, and you have to handle the puck under adversity. That’s one thing we have to improve on.
“We know we have to handle the puck at a faster pace. That’s our job to give them the drills to do that. It’s their job to implement them.”
Hess would finish with 29 saves. Helquist had nine saves, and Abby Pajari had 15 stops
PH 0 1 1 — 2
HC 1 0 0 — 0
First Period — 1. HC, Dorothy Kearney, Emma Lundell, Maddie Rewertz), 11:54.
Second Period — 2. PH, Michaela Phinney (Aurora Opsahl, Nya Sieger), 12:57.
Third Period — 3. PH, Megan Madill (Hannah Kauppinen, Sophie Parendo), 14:54.
Goalies Saves — Proctor/Hermantown, Vivi Helquist 6-3-x—9; Abby Pajari x-9-6—15; Hibbing/Chisholm, Lily Hess 9-9-11—29.
Penalties — Proctor/Hermantown 2-4; Hibbing/Chisholm 0-0.
