Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Kourtney Manning’s timing couldn’t have been better.
The Hibbing High School senior went for a rebound on a missed free throw, pulled it down, then put up a shot that hit nothing but net as she was being fouled.
Manning calmly hit the free throw with 15.8 seconds to play to give the Bluejackets a one-point lead, then Hibbing got through a tense 7.6 seconds en route to a 54-53 victory over Grand Rapids Tuesday at the high school gymnasium.
Grand Rapids had a 53-51 lead when Fanci Williams was fouled with 18.5 seconds to play.
The junior missed the first charity toss, then the second bounced off of the rim.
That’s when Manning went to work.
“He told us to crash, so I was like, ‘OK,’” Manning said. “I saw it bounce off the rim, and the other girls jumped early. I jumped after them, and I knew I had to put it up right away. That’s what I did.
“It just happened. I just jumped. I knew that if I didn’t, they would have been able to block me. It went in. It felt great.”
As for free throw?
“I took my time, shot it and I knew it was going in,” Manning said. “I knew we had to play defense, and if we did that, we would win.”
The Thunderhawks put the ball in play, then called timeout with 7.6 seconds on the clock.
Grand Rapids inbounded the ball, to Taryn Hamling, but she fell near mid court. The Thunderhawks had to rush a shot, that ended up out-of-bounds, but ball belonged to them with .2 seconds showing on the clock.
Hamling caught the inbounds pass and put up a shot that hit the back rim and fell out to give the Bluejackets the victory.
“It (the time) took forever,” LaCoe said. “The girls didn’t panic. They played aggressive. We didn’t want to foul at the end. You’re playing against that. You don’t want to be too aggressive, but you don’t want to give them anything easy either.
“We pressed Hamling. We switched on that screen, which we weren’t switching all night long. It made her fall on the floor, which messed everything up for them. That was huge.”
Hibbing did have a 25-21 lead at the half, then the Bluejackets seven-point lead early in the second half.
That lead was six with 10:43 to play, but Grand Rapids went on a 10-0 run to make it 44-40.
Fortunately for LaCoe, his team didn’t crumble under the Thunderhawks’ run.
“They’re growing in every game,” LaCoe said. “We’ve been in every game, mostly, and should have won more games. I took a timeout with four minutes left and told them, ‘This is the part of the game where have to learn how to win.’
“They had to use their heads. They had to think. It’s every possession, defensively and offensively. They did a good job. They did fold when we got behind. They came up with some crucial baskets, and we hit some crucial free throws.”
Haley Hawkinson hit a 3-pointer to make it 44-43, but Hamling basket made it 46-43.
Reese Aune hit a 3-pointer and a free throw to give Hibbing 47-46 lead, but Hamling hit a three to make it 49-47.
Hawkinson tied it with a basket, then she made two free throws to give Hibbing a 51-49 lead.
Hamling hit a 3-pointer and it was 52-51, then Mya Roberts made a free throw to make it 53-51.
That set the stage for Manning’s heroics as the Bluejackets split the season series with the Thunderhawks.
“I got after her at the beginning of the year for giving up some of them free-throw rebounds, which Rapids got on the possession before,” LaCoe said. “We needed it. She’s a jumper. She can out-jump everybody on the floor.
“That was huge.”
Hawkinson had 17 points, Manning 14 and Williams 11.
Hamling finished with 31.
GR 21 32 — 53
HHS 25 29 — 54
Grand Rapids: Mya Roberts 9, Anika Kaldahl 2, Taryn Hamling 31, Jenny Bowman 2, Maddi McKinney 5, Katie Jamtgaard 4.
Hibbing: Reese Aune 4, Fanci Williams 11, Jacie Clusiau 4, Haley Hawkinson 17, Kourtney Manning 14, Nora Petrich 4.
Total Fouls: Grand Rapids 16; Hibbing 17; Fouled Out: Bowman; Free Throws: Grand Rapids 10-18; Hibbing 12-16; 3-pointers: Hamling 5, Aune, Hawkinson, Manning 2.
Boys Basketball
Hibbing 91
Duluth Denfeld 64
DULUTH — Ayden McDonald hit for 30 points as the Bluejackets beat the Hunters on the road Tuesday.
Mayson Brown had 24 and Tre Holmes 22 for Hibbing, which only led by 15 points with about six minutes to play.
“We started the game kind of complacent,” Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said. “We knew they would try to come after us. They have two of the better individuals in our section, and we were a little shaky at first trying to feel them out a little bit.
“We were settling for perimeter shots early on, but we got that part of our game going, we got into a rhythm and it was better in the second half. Mayson and Tre caught fire, and we filled it up. Those two guys shot lights out that allowed us to pull away in the latter part of the second half.”
Josh Reinertson had 31 for Denfeld. Armon Freeman finished with 19.
HHS 42 49 — 91
DD 26 38 — 64
Hibbing: Hayden Verhel 6, Mayson Brown 24, Tre Holmes 22, Amari Manning 2, Joe Paver 2, Eli Erickson 5, Ayden McDonald 30.
Duluth Denfeld: Armon Freeman 19, Josh Reinertson 31, Carter Kilroy 3, Jon Bongiovanni 2, Nine Franklin 9.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 10; Duluth Denfeld 11; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hibbing 8-11; Duluth Denfeld 7-14; 3-pointers: Brown 5, Holmes 6, McDonald 4, Freeman, Reinertson 5, Kilroy.
