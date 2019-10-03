Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Hibbing High School girls swimming coach Mike Veneziano knew it wasn’t going to be easy against Eveleth-Gilbert, and that held true to form.
The Bluejackets and Golden Bears were tied heading into the 400 freestyle relay, and Veneziano knew his team needed a first-place finish, and at least a third in the event to win the meet.
Veneziano got what he wanted and better.
Hibbing took first and second in the 400 freestyle relay en route to hard-fought 95-85 victory over Eveleth-Gilbert Thursday at the Hibbing High School Pool.
Veneziano put together a lineup that should have been a winning combination, and even though it took some work, his team pulled it out.
“I told the team this, ‘The lineup we designed was a winner,’” Veneziano said. “Statistically, on paper, it was a winner, but they had to fight for it. What I didn’t envision is that it would be a tie meet going into the last event.
“Luckily, our relays did perform fairly well. There were spots in this meet where a kid I had in the JV event outperformed my varsity athletes, or we also lost a lot of close races, where we should be able to close. It’s like you can’t win coming from behind in a heroic effort at the last second. That never works out in this sport.”
That’s why Veneziano is always preaching about that, but things are getting lost in translation.
“It’s something they haven’t figured out yet,” Veneziano said. “However, there were some bright spots. Some of those kids in the JV events really popped one off and performed. It was pleasing to see that.”
The Golden Bears would win eight events during the meet.
Ellie Jankila, Amara Carey, Carly George and Mollie Albrecht won the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay; Albrecht won the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle; Holland Markasich won the diving; George won the 100 butterfly; Jankila won the 100 backstroke; and Carey won the 100 breaststroke.
Geli Stenson would win the 200 individual medley for Hibbing, and in a tight race, Meghan Minne and Jankila tied for first in the 50 freestyle with times of 25.59.
“The last time I saw that was in a boys region tournament here,” Veneziano said. “The champions tied for first. I’ve seen it before, but that is rather strange, especially in a race of that duration.
“That was interesting. We’re taking the clock times to the 1/100th of second and not just 1/10th of a second. You figure out how much of a distance that is, to be that close, there’s not much separating tenth, or a hundreth even.”
The one performance of note was senior Claire Furlong. She placed second in the 100 breaststroke, but she picked up some valuable late-meet points for her team.
“She’s been getting steadier and steadier and faster and faster,” Veneziano said. “She wasn’t setting the world on fire at the beginning of the season, which is the norm for her. In her last two meets, she has performed well in the breaststroke.
“That’s pleasing. I have to give her credit for that.”
That set the stage for the final event, which was won by Minne, Riley Story, Madison St. George and Stenson going away.
It took the team of Alli Raukar, Ella Kalisch, Shelby Hughes and Macie Emerson to put the Bluejackets over the top.
“We knew our first relay could probably come up with the win, which would have sewed up the meet for us,” Veneziano said. “However, we thought we might have to go one/three two win the meet.
“It came down to our second relay, which got second place. They performed well. It took almost an entire meet to build into that kind of competitive fire. We’ll take it. Winning ugly isn’t my favorite way to do things, but we ground it out. We didn’t make too many horrific mistakes, so I’m pleased.”
Hibbing 95, Eveleth-Gilbert 85
200 medley relay — 1. Eveleth-Gilbert (Ellie Jankila, Amara Carey, Carly George, Mollie Albrecht), 2:00.18; 2. Hibbing (Meghan Minne, Natalie Skorich, Madison St. George, Geli Stenson), 2:01.32; 3. Hibbing (Jordyn McCormack, Macie Emerson, Bella Alaspa, Shelby Hughes), 2:12.59.
200 freestyle — 1. Albrecht, EG, 2:07.36; 2. Ellie Robillard, EG, 2:20.36; 3. Riley Story, H, 2:20.75.
200 individual medley — 1. Stenson, H, 2:28.96; 2. George, EG, 2:32.95; 3. Ella Kalisch, H, 2:45.78.
50 freestyle — 1. (tie) Minne, H, Jankila, EG, 25.59; 3. St. George, H, 27.32.
Diving — 1. Holland Markasich, EG, 154.90; 2. Chloe Price, H, 135.45.
100 butterfly — 1. George, EG, 1:05.24; 2. St. George, H, 1:10.87; 3. Emerson, H, 1:16.18.
100 freestyle — 1. Albrecht, EG, 55.86; 2. Stenson, H, 58.22; 3. Skorich, H, 59.76.
500 freestyle — 1. Minne, H, 5:56.28; 2. Carey, EG, 6:09.90; 3. Robillard, EG, 6:19.93.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Eveleth-Gilbert (Carey, George, Albrecht, Jankila), 1:47.45; 2. Hibbing (Skorich, Story, Claire Furlong, Emery Maki), 1:52.09; 3. Hibbing (Alaspa, Raukar, Hughes, Alexis Walters), 2:00.71.
100 backstroke — 1. Jankila, EG, 1:09.65; 2. Emerson, H, 1:12.89; 3. Maggie Koskela, EG, 1:17.53.
100 breaststroke — 1. Carey, EG, 1:19.94; 2. Furlong, H, 1:22.75; 3. Skorich, H, 1:24.48.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Minne, Story, St. George, Stenson), 4:00.76; 2. Hibbing (Raukar, Kalisch, Hughes, Emerson), 4:20.47; 3. Eveleth-Gilbert (Abygale Rouch, Ellie Borge, Zolena Ortiz, Mia Stark), 4:39.69.
Volleyball
Cherry 3
Nashwauk-Keewatin 0
CHERRY — The Tigers got 10 kills and five blocks from Kaelynn Kudis en route to the 3-0, 25-20, 25-17, 25-21 victory over the Spartans at home Thursday.
Katie Peterson had 11 kills and two blocks; Jessa Schroetter had nine kills; Oryann Trucano had seven kills; and Lauren Staples finished with 26 assists.
“Nashwauk played a great game tonight,” Cherry coach LeAnn Adkisson said. “They fought to save every ball. Luckily, we didn’t let our guard down, and we were able to stay ahead most of the time.”
