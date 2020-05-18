HIBBING — How seriously was John Larrabee taking the 2020 high school track season?
Seriously enough to run five miles a day in the winter in preparation for his senior season on the Hibbing High School boys track team.
Larrabee was ready on March 9, when the season opened. He was in shape. His endurance was built up. He was back amongst friends and family on the team, then it all got taken away from him by COVID-19.
Needless to say, it was a devastating turn of events for Larrabee.
“It’s sad not getting my senior year,” Larrabee said. “It’s disappointing that I couldn’t finish out the season running with a great team. I, and the other seniors, thought it might be fake or a dream, but it’s not.
“Track is one of my favorite sports. I enjoy the people and the team. The one week we had, we had a blast. We enjoyed it all.”
Like all of the seniors around Hibbing and the state, they held out a slight glimmer of hope that a partial season could be held.
“There was always a slim chance we’d be able to come back, but it didn’t work out,” Larrabee said. “Everyone planned on coming back to practice that next Monday. Nobody expected anything different.
“After that, I thought we’d come back sometime in May, but obviously not. That’s what they decided to do. That’s alright.”
The disappointing part of it is that Larrabee didn’t get a chance to shine in any of his events.
“We didn’t get to do anything,” he said. “A week of practice is all we got. It was sad because I was looking forward to it. I love running in meets, and running with my teammates in the relay events.
“That’s my favorite thing I like to do, but I’m not getting that chance to do that this year. It’s like nothing I have seen before.”
To keep busy, Larrabee is working at Erbert & Gerbert’s around 40 to 45 hours a week. He’s also working on a friend’s farm, which he has done the past three summers.
Those jobs are a bit of a distraction as to what’s going on in his life at the moment, but Larrabee still has thoughts about competing.
“It gets me away from everything and keeps me not thinking about track season,” Larrabee said. “It’s nice, but every day I wish I could be out there. I’ll drive by the track and wish I was on there one more time.”
The one thing that has lifted Larrabee’s spirits is the attention he and the team have been getting from the Bluejacket coaching staff.
“They’ve been great,” Larrabee said. “Mr. Plese has given me all of the support in the world. He texts me all of the time and tells me he knows how tough it’s been to not finish out my last year, and how tough it’s been not having me around anymore.
“All of the coaches have been great, too. That parade they gave us, I thought that was cool. I liked seeing all of the coaches. It made me smile.”
As far as graduation goes, Larrabee was looking forward to that, too, but right now, everything has been put on hold.
Through it all, Larrabee has stayed positive about the situation at hand.
“I’m doing well,” he said. “I’m not too bent out of shape with anything. I’m just going with the flow, but it’s not the ideal way to go out.”
