Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — When John Larrabee switched from football to cross country, he was wondering if he made the right decision.
Three years later, the Hibbing HIgh School senior doesn’t regret that decision at all.
Larrabee might not be the Bluejackets top runner, but he has slowly adapted to the sport, and his leadership skills have been second-to-none for a young Hibbing squad.
He needed a little push to get involved with running.
“A lot of my good friends were in it, and they were like, ‘You need to join,’” Larrabee said. “I used to play football, but I listened to them. Some days I wish I hadn’t, but I’m glad I did.”
Hibbing coach James Plese is always looking for runners, but once he looked at Larrabee, he saw a football player and not a runner, at least not yet.
Larrabee starts chuckling about that even now.
“When I started, I didn’t look like a runner,” Larrabee said. “I was still football-player looking. It took about a year to get into it, but as soon as I found my groove, it became nice and easy. I got right into it.
“Every day, I was running and getting the workouts in, doing them to the fullest extent. You have to do everything complete and don’t go half on anything. That’s what it takes.”
That first season on the team was an eye-opener for Larrabee.
Larrabee even doubted himself on a few occasions, but being a wrestler as well, he used that perseverance to his advantage.
“I was always at the end of the pack,” Larrabee said. “It was, ‘Wow, this isn’t all that much fun.’ When I came back for my junior season, I ended up doing better. I was taking fifth and fourth for the team.
“That was, ‘OK, I can do this. This is nice.’ That gave me a lot of confidence and motivation to keep working harder.”
That work ethic has rubbed off on his teammates, too.
“When there’s a tough workout going, and some of the kids start grumbling, he’s the first one to say, ‘Let’s get this done. You’re not going to get better by not doing it,’” Plese said. “We aren’t an old-boys team because half of our varsity kids are sophomores that haven’t run varsity for us before.
“To have John there, being that vocal leader, that presence, the voice of reason, that’s nice. He does a nice job with the workouts and being a leader. He’s a solid presence in our top seven. We need him.”
Plese did say that Larrabee does have his lighter moments on the team.
“He’s a fun guy, and he likes to enjoy himself, but he also puts the time and effort in,” Plese said. “He wants to do well, but he might be his biggest critic. He’s one of the biggest critics of his own ability.
“Even when I think he’s doing well, he’ll be the first to say, ‘No, I could have done this better, or this wasn’t very good.’ That can be detrimental at times, but we try to not let it be that way.”
Larrabee knew his role on the team the past two seasons, but this year, he knows he has to step up and be more productive on his runs, finishing behind Zach Rusich and David Platt.
“It’s more of a motivation aspect for me,” Larrabee said. “I know that I have to place up there, so I always try my best. In practice, I’m always pushing harder than everyone else around me.
“I want to take that next step, and be better than the next guy.”
Larrabee’s biggest contribution to the team has been his leadership. He’s willing to take the younger runners under his wing and teach them to be the best that they can be.
“A lot of the guys ahead of me are younger than me, but everyone has a certain respect for me, which is nice,” Larrabee said. “They understand the fact that I’m a senior, but they’re faster than me.
“I’ve set a good example for the younger kids. A lot of them look up to me. They come up to me at meets and say good things. I like when little kids come up to me and talk. In wrestling, especially, when the elementary kids come up to me, that’s the best feeling in the world.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.