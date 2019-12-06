Grand Rapids Herald-Review
GRAND RAPIDS — Nick Koerbitz says Cam Fox has everything that is valued in the Grand Rapids High School boys soccer program.
Koerbitz, head coach of the Thunderhawks, said Fox is an excellent leader besides excelling on the pitch for the Thunderhawks. The leading points scorer for Grand Rapids this year, it is for his performances both on and off the field that Fox – just a junior – has been named the All-Iron Range Boys Soccer Player of the Year by the Grand Rapids Herald-Review, the Hibbing Daily Tribune and the Mesabi Daily News.
“On and off the field he is tremendous,” said Koerbitz. “We talk about not just good athletes but also good students and good people in our program and Cam is absolutely representative of that. He’s great in the classroom and he’s great on the field. He was voted as one of the two captains this year as a junior so his teammates see him that way too.
“He does all the right things on and off the field, and obviously he has skill on the field which is why he is Player of the Year. He’s not necessarily a player who looks flashy or tries to show off; he played most of the year in the center midfield position where typically you set up the play and you are not at the other end of it finishing it. But he led our team in points even though he wasn’t in a position where you would typically expect the leading scorer to be. He really just does everything on both sides of the ball
“It’s one thing to score a bunch of goals in the year but to also bring what he did in the midfield and on the defensive side of the ball was pretty spectacular and something that not a lot of players can do.”
Fox played in 14 games for the Thunderhawks this fall and scored eight goals while adding nine assists for 17 points. He said he is pleased to be named the area’s top player.
“It is really an honor,” said Fox. “Soccer is my favorite sport in the world and it is nice to get some recognition on it. I think my season went really well. I got a lot better at the things I wanted to get better at and I am just excited for next year.”
Koerbitz said Fox has the versatility to play just about every position on the field when needed which helps the team.
“He is such a skilled player and that’s why we try different things with him,” Koerbitz explained. “He was one of the few guys back on that section final team last year and he was utilized more at defense as a sophomore. But this year we needed him more in the midfield and especially on the attacking side of the ball because he gave us a different look.
“Moving Cam around was more about the team because you knew wherever he was at he was going to do a great job. He just naturally sees the game so well and he has a lot of physical skills that make him such a dangerous player. Some players just read the game and let the game come to them so well and that’s something that you can’t really coach. You either naturally have it or you don’t.”
When asked what he feels his strengths are as a soccer player, Fox said, “I think I can see the field really well and I am good at knowing where my teammates are and knowing where I should be on the field.”
As a team this year, Fox felt Grand Rapids had a good season.
“We really stepped up when we needed to and I think we did just fine. I am really proud of everybody,” he said.
Fox said he started playing soccer basically since he was able to start walking. He said he loves the competitiveness of the game, saying that people who look at the sport as “soft” are mistaken.
“I think it is fun to just go at it with other people and have a good time with your teammates,” Fox explained.
Koerbitz said there are no expectations for Fox next year saying that if he brings what he usually does to the field, he will have enough support around him from the other players who return.
“We just want Cam to enjoy the game and have fun. He’s a kid that is naturally so competitive and so responsible and he is going to do everything he can to put the team’s needs first,” the coach said.
Fox said he wants to score more goals than this season and be more of an offensive threat for the Thunderhawks next season. And as a team, he wants Grand Rapids to get farther in the sections and get a shot at state because he thinks the team has the talent to do that.
“We need to work together as a team and learn how to play good soccer together and be able to step up when we need to,” Fox said.
Fox has a 3.95 grade point average in the classroom and he said academics should be considered extremely important for student/athletes. He said he would definitely take the opportunity to play soccer in college if it is presented to him.
Following is the entire 2019 All-Iron Range Boys Soccer Team of the Year:
Cam Fox, Grand Rapids; Zac Ortman, Grand Rapids; Griffin Otto, Grand Rapids; Andrew Graberkewitz, Grand Rapids; Hunter Carpenter, Hibbing; Vitek Vozdekcy, Hibbing; Payton Forer, Hibbing; and Tyler Mount, Joseph Hafdahl, Andrew Torrel, Elijah Carlson, Sam Berlin and Gavin Benz, all of Mesabi East Area.
