HIBBING — Last March, Mattison Johnson found out that her mother was diagnosed with cancer.
The Hibbing High School junior, at the time, was hit hard by the news, and she struggled with it during the Bluejackets track season.
It was a heavy burden to bear, but Johnson persevered through it and did the best she could on the track, but her mother was always on her mind.
Fortunately for Johnson, this story has a happy ending.
Her mother is now cancer free, which has helped Johnson during her senior season on the Hibbing cross country team.
“It got into my head a lot,” Johnson said. “It was a lot of weight on my shoulders, but she told me to run for her. That’s what got me through track, but it was mentally draining.
“It was harder because I have a little brother. I was trying to keep him positive because it was hard on him, too.”
With this good news, Johnson’s athletic life has gotten somewhat back to normal.
“With cross country, when she got cleared, cancer free, it’s like a weight taken off of my shoulders,” Johnson said. “Now that it’s better, it’s perfect. She’s cleared up, but I’m still going to run for her and make her proud.”
Hibbing coach James Plese could see the strain it was putting on Johnson, but he did say that made her a lot stronger as an individual.
That has shown up this fall with her leadership on this Bluejackets’ team.
“Her mom got sick, but through all of that, she’s kept coming to practice,” Plese said. “This has been a good outlet for her. She hasn’t let it get to her and knock her off of her competitive edge.
“She hasn’t always placed where she’s wanted to be, but she’s never quit. Facing these issues, at this age and kids dealing with this kind of stuff, she’s set a good example for our kids.”
That leadership ability has been put to the test this season because Hibbing is young.
According to Plese, she’s passed that test with flying colors.
“These past two years, especially the way she’s stepped up her leadership, you wouldn’t have looked to her and said, ‘She’s going to be a future captain of the team,’” Plese said. “The way she’s changed that dynamic in herself... That’s been something fun to work with.”
Dealing with her mother isn’t the only thing Johnson has had to overcome.
Injuries have taken their toll on her, but other than a little misstep in the weight room this season, Johnson has finally been able to run to her full potential.
“I feel this year, things are finally starting to come together for her,” Plese said. “She’s not 100-percent healthy, but she’s healthier than she’s been in year’s past with us. We’re looking forward to getting her through a season.”
Johnson said it has been frustrating because the injuries are of the nagging kind, rather than the serious ones.
“Especially when you put in so much work during the summer, then one simple thing, like not stretching enough or the weight room, can have such a dramatic impact,” Johnson said. “I’ve been strong this year without an injury, then going into the weight room, I didn’t stretch well enough, so I’m battling a hamstring injury.”
Even so, Plese has noticed an extreme amount of dedication from Johnson.
“She has not been our No. 1 runner, per se, but I know the amount of time she puts in during the offseason wanting that for herself, and wanting to improve, getting better and be that strong competitor,” Plese said. “It’s always been enjoyable having her on the team.
“We’ve watched her mature, too. She responds well to coaching. She takes what all of our coaches say to heart, and she tries to apply it. That’s what we ask for.”
Johnson had good role models in Lizzy Tuomi and McKenzie Maki to emulate.
“She’s done a nice job modeling that,” Plese said. “With the seniors I have, she and Lily (Hess), they’ve had to kick their leadership into high gear. These young girls, they need that figure in their life, especially in these activities.
“I’ve been fortunate to say that Matti and Lily are my seniors this year because they’ve been able to do that.”
Johnson is taking that role seriously.
“The sport has taught me how to be a better runner, but when the seniors leave it’s amazing how different the atmosphere changes,” Johnson said. “Now that I’m a senior, I have to fill the shoes of the other seniors that have left.”
