CHISHOLM — Hinckley-Finlayson football coach Brad Hopkins hadn’t had a full team yet this fall, but he finally got one Friday.
In that group of missing players was running back Quentin Matrious.
The Jaguar senior more than made up for lost time by running four five touchdowns as Hinckley-Finlayson defeated Chisholm 46-0 at Joel Maturi Field.
Matrious had two scoring runs of three yards, one from 20, one from 10 and his final score came from five yards out.
All of those touchdown runs came from the right side of the Jaguars’s offense, or the left side of the Bluestreaks’ defense.
“We saw the shift in defense that they moved,” Hopkins said. “We put guys in motion and kind of keyed off where they were moving from. This is our first game where we’ve had everybody back in the lineup healthy.
“We one, we missed half our starters. Last week, we missed our quarterback and running back. This week, we were all healthy. It was good to get everybody back into game speed. It’s good to build on.”
Hinckley-Finlayson was keying on Bluestreak senior Dan Rusten.
Rusten was in the middle to start the game, and the Jaguars were running away from him.
“They established the run on the right side,” Chisholm coach Nick Milani said. “We made adjustments and put Dan on the left defensive end, to combat that. When they started going left, we couldn’t bounce around every position on the defensive side.
“We needed guys to step up, do their job and contain. They did a good job blocking downfield once they got through the line. It was tough to stop.”
Matrious was one of those players that didn’t play in either of Hinckley-Finlayson’s two previous games.
What was Hopkins missing without him in the lineup?
“He’s quick. He’s tough to bring down,” Hopkins said. “That was a great lift to get our running game back. It takes the pressure off of our passing game for us. It’s a nice addition.”
The Jaguars scored first on that first of two 3-yard runs at the 5:33 mark of the game, then after an interception, Matrious scored on his second 3-yard run with only 47 seconds left in the first quarter.
“With our offense, we figure we can pace a game,” Hopkins said. “Every week we’ve had the ball first, and we’ve paced the game, scoring a touchdown on the first drive each week.
“We chew the clock up to get guys ready, to get the blood flowing. This week was no different. It was good to get everybody loosened up and on the field. Game time.”
The Jaguars’ offense kept building more confidence with each and every drive.
Matrious scored on a 20-yard run in the second quarter, then he had a 10-yard scamper.
Hinckley-Finlayson quarterback Brady Johnson then hit Jacob Perrotti with a 20-yard touchdown pass and it was 38-0 at the half.
“It was nice that we only had to punt one time,” Hopkins said. “When our linemen are coming back to our quarterback immediately to tell him what they could do, and what holes were there, there’s great communication there.
“The front line had confidence. It’s fun that they’re happy and all playing together finally.”
Chisholm had a couple decent drives going, but mistakes hurt the Bluestreaks in the end.
“Finishing plays is the biggest thing,” Milani said. “We get good push most of the time. Our backs are still struggling to find the right hole at times, especially at the second level. Once we get a good push, no one is getting the second level.
“Their defensive backs did a great job making plays on the outside when they had to. That’s the biggest difference. Hinckley is a good football team. From the start, we didn’t do the things we wanted to do or planned to do based on practice and film. That’s the difference.”
HF 16 22 8 0 — 46
CHS 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter:
HF — Quentin Matrious 3 run (Ashton Hosler run)
HF — Matrious 3 run (Hosler run)
Second Quarter:
HF — Matrious 20 run (run failed)
HF — Matrious 10 run (Cole Baran run)
HF — Jacob Perrotti 20 pass from Brady Johnson (Ricky Skaff pass from Johnson)
Third Quarter:
HF — Matrious 5 run (Gavin Scott run)
Fourth Quarter:
No scoring
MOUNTAIN IRON — The Tigers picked up their second victory of the season, beating the Vikings by two Friday.
Justin Caple scored three touchdowns for Cherry on a 13-yard run, a 1-yard run and 37-yard run. Austin Michels scored on a 3-yard run.
Cook County got scores from four different players.
Jordan Porter scored on a 5-yard pass; Masen McKeever scored on a 57-yard pass; Aram Fatter had a 7-yard rushing touchdown; and Adam Dorr scored on a 7-yard run.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.