PROCTOR — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team saw their season come to an end with a 5-1 loss to Cloquet/Esko/Carlton in a Section 7A semifinal contest Saturday at St. Luke’s Arena.
The Lumberjacks jumped out to a 3-0 lead, and the Bluejackets never recovered.
Kiana Bender scored the first goal just :32 in, then Taylor Nelson, who assisted on that first goal, tallied at 3:46.
Nelson scored at 10:36 to put Hibbing/Chisholm in a hole.
“We came out a little tight and got behind early,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke said. “Maybe we had some jitters to start the game, but after that, we settled down during the second half of the first period.
“For the rest of the game, we played well. We worked hard.”
Julia Gheradi did pump some life into the Bluejackets when she scored at 16:39 of the first, but Cloquet/Esko/Carlton goalie Araya Kininski shut the door on the Bluejackets the rest of the way.
“Julia did some nice work on her goal, but we didn’t put enough shots on net,” Hyduke said. “We didn’t attack the net like we had been doing.”
That was the frustrating part of the game. Hibbing/Chisholm had its chances to score.
“We didn’t capitalize on our opportunities,” Hyduke said. “We mishandled the puck, or we didn’t shoot enough. Some pucks slipped off of our sticks, or we could have made key passes to wide-open people that we didn’t complete.
“It should have been a tie game before they scored again.”
A lot of that happened in the second period.
“We had as many potential chances, but we mishandled pucks, and didn’t make the pass,” Hyduke said. “It could have easily been 3-3 after two. The bottom line is that from halfway through the first, territorially, we were their end more than ours.
“We did a lot of good things, but we didn’t go to the net, we mishandled the puck or we misfired.”
The Lumberjacks would add two more goals in the third period as Nelson scored her second of the game at 5:42, then Jaxie Pogorelc tallied a short-handed goal at 8:53.
“That Taylor Nelson line exploited us on the rush, but in our defensive zone, we played them decently,” Hyduke said. “We shut down their cycling, and we didn’t give up many opportunities in our zone.
“They capitalized more on their rushes up the ice. We worked hard the whole game. The kids were positive on the bench. They played hard until the end of the game.”
The Bluejackets will be losing four seniors, Allie Bussey, Emma Lundell, Darian Carlson and Lily Hess.
“We’ll miss all of our seniors,” Hyduke said. “They are great kids, and they had good careers. Both Allie (St. Scholastica) and Emma (University of Wisconsin-Superior) are moving on to play. We wish them the best.
“It’s tough to lose seniors who have been in the program four a long time, but we’ll move forward.”
Addison Hess recorded 19 saves in goal for the Bluejackets. Kiminski had 13 stops.
HC 1 0 0 — 1
CEC 3 0 3 — 5
First Period — 1. Kiana Bender (Taylor Nelson), :32; 2. CEC, Nelson (Kenly Stewart), 3:46; 3. CEC, Nelson (Bender), 10:36; 4. HC, Julia Gherardi, 16:39.
Second Period — No scoring.
Third Period — 4. CEC, Nelson (Emily Litchke), 5:42; 5. HC, Jaxie Pogorelc (Dea DeLeon), sh, 8:53.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Addison Hess 9-7-3—19; Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, Araya Kiminski 3-5-5—13.
Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 3-6; Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 2-4.
Boys Hockey
St. Paul Johnson 6
Hibbing/Chisholm 3
ST. PAUL — The Governors scored three-unanswered goals en route to the victory over the Bluejackets Saturday at Phalen Arena.
Ty Neumann and Drake Teal scored at 4:40 and 14:11, respectively, in the first period, then Teddy Wilebski tallied at 3:18 of the second period on the power play to give St. Paul Johnson that 3-0 lead.
Kasey Kemp got Hibbing/Chisholm back in the game with a short-handed goal at 4:56, then Keegan Fink made it 3-2 at 7:31 on the power play.
The Governors would get the next two goals from AJ McMahon at 11:23 and Joey Moberg at 11:37 to make it 5-2.
Blake Frider scored for the Bluejackets in the third period at 2:29, but McMahon picked up his second tally of the game, into an empty net, at 15:46, to end the scoring.
Hibbing/Chisholm goalie Vitek Vozdecky had 16 saves. St. Paul Johnson goaltender Brandan Bauman had 28 saves.
HC 0 2 1 — 3
SPJ 2 3 1 — 6
First Period — 1. SPJ, Ty Neumann (Drake Teal, Sean Smith), 4:40; 2. SPJ, Teal, 14:11.
Second Period — 3. SPJ, Teddy Wilebski (Joey Moberg, Smith), pp, 3:18; 4. HC, Kasey Kemp (Joe Allison), sh, 4:56; 5. HC, Keegan Fink (Mitchell Ziemba), pp; 7:31; 6. SPJ, AJ McMahon (Damian Cunningham), 11:23; 7. STP, Moberg (Neumann, Teal), 11:37.
Third Period — 8. HC, Blake Frider (Fink), 2:29; 9. SPJ, McMahon (Alex Woolsey) en, 15:46.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Vitek Vozdecky 0-6-10—16; St. Paul Johnson, Brandan Bauman 11-7-10—28.
Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 5-10; St. Paul Johnson 5-21, one misconduct.
Friday’s Result
Boys Basketball
Nashwauk-Keewatin 84
Northland 61
NASHWAUK — Jack Lorenz scored 17 points as the Spartans beat the Eagles at home Friday.
Also hitting double figures for Nashwauk-Keewatin were Jager Nash with 16, Brent Keranen 13 and Gaige Waldvogel 11.
Cameron Wake had 16 points to pace Northland. Alec Wake added 13.
NHS 29 32 — 61
NK 52 32 — 84
Northland: Cameron Wake 16, Harris Carlson 10, Nolan Carlson 10, Carson Johnson 9, Alec Wake 13, Nathan Johnson 3.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 11, Casey Clusiau 8, Spencer Engel 2, Jager Nash 16, Jeff Lorenz 6, Keegan Warmuth 8, Damon Gangl 3, Jack Lorenz 17, Brent Keranen 13.
Total Fouls: Northland 5; Nashwauk-Keewatin 15; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Northland 9-13; Nashwauk-Keewatin 4-6; 3-pointers: Cameron Wake 2, Alec Wake 2, Waldvogel 3, Clusiau 2, Nash 2, Gangl, Jack Lorenz, Keranen.
