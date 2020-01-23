Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm girls hockey team has played the top teams in Section 7A tough all year. Unfortunately, the Bluejackets have not seen their play rewarded in those games.
So, when the Marshall Hilltoppers came to town Thursday night for a game in the Hibbing Memorial Arena, an entertaining game was sure to follow.
That is exactly what happened in a game that saw a 3-0 lead, a five-goal second period and two hat tricks that ended in a 5-5 tie.
The first opportunity of the game came at 3:50 of the first period when Duluth Marshall went on the power play.
The Hilltoppers put a couple shots on net, but Hibbing/Chisholm goalie Grace McDowell made the saves.
Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke thought the eighth-grade goalie handled the game well.
“This is her second varsity start, against a very good quality opponent,” Hyduke said. “I thought she came up with some key saves, and put us in a position where we could come back.”
The Bluejackets had their own chance right as time expired on the penalty.
Aggressive forechecking by Dorothy Kearney and Allie Bussey led to a Hilltopper turnover, but the Bluejackets could not get the puck through.
Duluth Marshall struck first when Maren Friday skated behind the Hibbing/Chisholm net and got the puck over the line before McDowell could make the save.
Once the Hilltoppers got their first one, the next two were quick to follow.
Caitlin Breen gave her team a 2-0 lead after she redirected a Friday shot.
Friday got her second of the game shortly after that to give Duluth Marshall a 3-0 lead.
The three goals came within a span of 3:12.
Hyduke saw that his team suffered some breakdowns on the goals.
“They were all preventable, and we talked about that between periods that we needed to our intensity,” Hyduke said. “We needed to stay with our man in the defensive zone so they couldn’t maneuver.”
Coming into the second period the Bluejackets were able to do more than that.
Duluth Marshall took a penalty just over a minute into the period.
The Bluejackets were not able to get on the board, but the offense showed signs of life.
It did not take much longer for Hibbing/Chisholm to put on a show.
The Bluejackets scored five goals in the second, all within a seven-minute span.
Julia Gherardi got it started after Emma Lundell took a shot from the point that was deflected by Bussey. The puck came right to Gherardi who was in the right spot, and she put Hibbing/Chisholm on the board.
Thirteen-seconds later Bussey got her first of the night, with assists going to Kearney and Monroe Rewertz.
Hyduke knew his team was buzzing after scoring two quick goals.
“You could see the energy on the bench really rise once we scored that goal,” Hyduke said. “Especially the second goal.”
Hibbing/Chisholm took a penalty right after bringing the game within one goal.
How did the Bluejackets penalty kill respond?
By scoring two short-handed goals 30 seconds apart.
First, Aune Boben got the puck in the Bluejackets end and beat the Hilltopper defense all the down the ice to knot the game up.
Then Bussey got her second of the game, after Duluth Marshall turned the puck over, beating the goalie with a wrist shot.
“Those were great plays by individual efforts,” Hyduke said.
But Hyduke knew great individual plays don’t happen without the rest of the team.
“Good defensive play as a team that created those chances,” he said.
After that, Duluth Marshall made a change in net and brought in Charlesa Prior.
Bussey would get the hat trick and put her team up by two with five minutes to go in the second frame.
In the third period, the Bluejackets gave Duluth Marshall an opening by taking penalties.
Hibbing/Chisholm defended off the first, but Duluth Marshall seized the momentum back.
Meredith Boettcher scored 4:30 into the third bringing her team’s deficit to one goal.
Then, on their second power play of the period, Friday notched her third goal of the game knotting it up at five apiece.
That goal would be enough to send the game into an extra frame.
“We set up a play that we wanted to run,” Hyduke said. “They ran the play the way we talked about it, and we almost scored on it.”
Hibbing/Chisholm started the extra frame strong with a number of chances, but Prior stood tall making the saves to keep her team’s chances alive.
The Hilltoppers would end overtime peppering McDowell, but the Hibbing/Chisholm goalie stopped everything that was thrown at her ending the game in a tie.
DM 3 0 2 0 — 5
HC 0 5 0 0 — 5
First Period — 1. DM, Maren Friday (Caitlin Breen), 11:54; 2. DM, Breen (Friday, Meredith Boettcher), 13:50; 3. DM, Friday, 15:08.
Second Period — 4. HC, Julia Gherardi (Allie Bussey, Emma Lundell), 4:50; 5. HC, Bussey (Dorothy Kearney, Monroe Rewertz), 5:03; 6. HC, Aune Boben (Gherardi), SH, 6:57; 7. HC, Bussey (Kearney), SH, 7:20; 8. HC, Bussey (Lundell, Kearney) 11:32.
Third Period — 9. DM, Boettcher (Breen), 4:29; 10. DM, Friday (Boettcher), PP, 6:38.
Overtime — No scoring
Goalie Saves — Duluth Marshall: Maureen Dwyer 6-5-x-x—11, Charlesa Prior x-10-8-8—26; Hibbing/Chisholm: Grace McDowell 7-6-5-3—21
Penalties — Duluth Marshall 5-10; Hibbing/Chisholm 4-8.
