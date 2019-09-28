CHISAGO LAKES — The Hibbing High School girls tennis team split a pair of matches in action Saturday at Chisago Lakes.
The Bluejackets lost to a good Chisago Lakes team 7-0 but defeated Andover by a score of 4-3.
Following are results of the match:
Chisago Lakes 7
Hibbing 0
Hibbing lost to Chisago Lakes by a 7-0 score.
Dropping singles matches for Hibbing were Abigail Sullivan, Megan Bussey, Mercedes Furin and Alayna Miller.
Losing doubles matches for Hibbing were the teams of Allie Bussey/Claire Rewertz, Kasey Jo Renskers/Lola Valeri, and Maggie Zieske/Jada Wentland.
Hibbing 4
Andover 3
The Bluejackets downed Andover 4-3 on Saturday.
Winning matches for Hibbing were Abigail Sullivan, Megan Bussey and Claire Rewertz in singles, and the first doubles team of Alayna Miller and Mercedes Furin also won.
Chisago Lakes 7, Hibbing 0
First Singles: Greta Gillach, CL, def. Abigail Sullivan, H, 6-0, 6-2
Second Singles: Malia Mckinnon, CL, def. Megan Bussey, H, 6-0, 6-0
Third Singles: Lauryn Lundberg, CL, def. Mercedes Furin, H, 6-4, 6-4
Fourth Singles: Alyssa Vanonum, CL, def. Alayna Miller, H, 6-1, 6-0
First Doubles: Grace Devries/Claire Devries, CL, def. Allie Bussey, H, 6-3, 6-3
Second Doubles: Jill Erickson/Chloe Zupke, CL, def. Kasey Jo Renskers/Lola Valeri, H, 6-3, 6-1
Third Doubles: Katie Peterson/Emily Erickson, CL, def. Maggie Zieske/Jada Wentland, H, 6-1, 6-4.
Hibbing 4, Andover 3
First Singles: Peyton Hemp, A, def. Allie Bussey, H, 7-6 (6), 6-4
Second Singles: Abigail Sullivan, H, def. Jamie Nelson, A, 6-3, 6-3
Third Singles: Megan Bussey, H, def. Uyen (Tina) Tran, A, 6-1, 6-0
Fourth Singles: Claire Rewertz, H, def. Ashley Gustafson, A, 6-4, 6-3
First Doubles: Alayna Miller/Mercedes Furin, H, def. Julia Lysne/Jordyn Abyad, A, 6-3, 6-4
Second Doubles: Emily Amundson/Morghan Locken, A, def. Kasey Jo Renskers/Maggie Zieske, H, 6-2, 6-3
Third Doubles: Ally Tollakson/Adalyn Farber, A, def. Lilly Slatten/Lola Valeri, H, 6-0, 6-7 (56), 11-9
