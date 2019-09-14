HIBBING — Hibbing High School girls swimming coach Mike Veneziano finally saw some progress.
The Bluejacket mentor was hoping his team could finish in the top four at the Hibbing Invite Saturday, and his swimmers made that happen.
Hibbing scored 336 points to place third at the annual event held at the Hibbing High School Pool Saturday.
Grand Rapids, as predicted, won the event with 492.5 points, followed by Mesabi East with 451. Two Harbors/Silver Bay was fourth at 277, followed by Eveleth-Gilbert 251, Virginia 223.5, International Falls 165 and Chisholm 92.
“We’re still working on a lot of things, but we took a big step forward today in how we competed,” Veneziano said. “That’s a good sign. We had a good week or so of practice, and now we put together and actually swam well in our first home varsity meet of the season.
“We’re still making some mistakes, but we’re cleaning up a lot of other stuff. It’s a matter of patience, but we’re making some strides forward. That’s pleasing for me.”
One meet doesn’t make a season, so the Bluejackets must carry this success forward.
“We have to keep running the same game plan,” Veneziano said. “We have to keep hitting it hard, working it hard, and when we make mistakes, we have to recognize it, own it and fix it.
“It’s a simple formula. If you’re doing this wrong in your race, if you’re doing this wrong with your technique, knowing it is the first step. Fixing it is the second step. What’s tough is you can do it right a million times in practice, if practice is easy going and lackadaisical.”
That’s why Veneziano does everything at race pace in practice. There’s no time to relax during the workouts.
“You have to be in the mental state you’re going to be in during a race,” Veneziano said. “Therein lies the challenge. We do things well under low or no pressure. Swimming meets are pressure-packed sometimes, and that’s where the mistakes are showing up.
“We have to make the practice more like meets, and meets more like practice. That’s what we always try to do. We’re doing well.”
The Bluejackets did get two first-place finishes in the meet.
Meghan Minne won the 200 freestyle in 2:05.62, then she took first in the 100 freestyle in 55.70, just edging out Mollie Albrecht of Eveleth-Gilbert, who had a 55.99.
“She had a solid day today,” Veneziano said. “Over the last couple of years, she hasn’t had the best Hibbing Invites. It was great to see that she put together some solid performances today. I’m happy for her.”
Veneziano also singled out Maddy Clusiau, who placed fourth in diving.
“Her diving looked solid,” Veneziano said. “Those two standout in my mind, but the team stepped it up today. They’re doing everything I’ve asked them to.”
Other Hibbing results were as follows:
200 medley relay — 8. Jordyn McCormack, Macie Emerson, Madison St. George, Emery Maki, 2:09.84; 16. Lily Lantz, Courtney Massich, Meghan Savage, Cady Rancourt, 2:23.11; 18. Alexis Walters, Serinity Wellman, Ryanne Sauer, Addie Rikkola, 2:25.47.
200 freestyle — 13 Riley Story 2:21.48; 16. Alli Raukar 2:42.62; 19. Makenna Kriske 2:33.71.
200 individual medley — 5. Stenson 2:3378; 6. St. George 2:43.23; 9. Ella Kalisch 2:47.41; 16. Alison Trullinger 2:52.43.
50 freestyle — 9. Natalie Skorich 27.14; 13. Emerson 28.36; 24. Rancourt 31.92.
Diving — 4. Maddy Clusiau 304.00; 8. Chloe Price 173.90.
100 butterfly — 8. St. George 1:11.33; 13. Alaspa 1:16.90; 17. Meghan Savage 1:20.61; 22. Lantz 1:26.35.
100 freestyle — 15. Story 1:04.77.
500 freestyle — 3. Stenson 6:01.45; 8. Alaspa 6:23.36; 9. Rauker 6:24.69; 16. Kriske 6:47.34.
200 freestyle relay — 4. Maki, MInne, Emerson, Stenson, 1:48.83; 8. Raukar, Furlong, Story, Kalisch, 1:57.87; 16. Sauer, Rancourt, Lela Rikkola, Massich, 2:08.90; 19. Kriske, Wellman, Addie Rikkola, Price, 1:45.73.
100 backstroke — 15. McCormack 1:18.01; 16. Trullinger 1:18.59; 18. Lantz 1:23.78; 20. Meghan Savage 1:26.60.
100 breaststroke — 7. Emerson 1:22.08; 12. Furlong 1:26.05; 23. Wellman 1:39.02.
400 freestyle relay — 3. Minne, Maki, Stenson, St. George, 3:58.41; 8. Alaspa, Story, Hughes, Lantz, 4:23.78; 14. Raukar, Kalisch, Massich, Trullinger, 4:39.94; 16. Rancourt, Clusiau, Addie Rikkola, Kriske, 4:46.81.
Chisholm results were as follows:
200 medley relay — 10. Clara Nelson, Courtney Anderson, Jaelyn Jordan, Tresa Baumgard, 2:10.24; 21. Hanna Halberg, Sofie Anderson, Taylor Vajdl, Emma Sundquist, 2:29.41; 26. Amariiya Larson, Molly Sundquist, Brianna Altman, Mya Pessenda, 2:41.51.
200 — 1. Ava Baumgard 2:31.13; 25. Pessenda 2:41.42.
200 individual medley — 7. Nelson 2:44.88; 22. Altman 3:13.10.
50 freestyle — 16. Tresa Baumgard 29.13; 17. Jordan 29.25; 18. Sofie Anderson 30.19.
100 butterfly — 12. Jordan 1:14.95; 21. Vajdl 1:25.25.
100 freestyle — 17. Ava Baumgard 1:08.36; 21. Tresa Baumgard 1:10.41; 27. Emma Sundquist 1:13.55.
500 freestyle — 20. Pessenda 7:01.46; 21. Halberg 7:14.50.
200 freestyle relay — 11. Sofie Anderson, Vajdl, Ava Baumgard, Courtney Anderson, 2:02.15; 20. Emma Sundquist, Molly Sundquist, Halberg, Altman, 2:11.68.
100 backstroke — 11. Nelson 1:15.18.
100 breaststroke — 9. Courtney Anderson 1:21.88; 14. Sofie Anderson 1:28.05.
400 freestyle relay — 9. Tresa Baumgard, Nelson, Courtney Anderson, Jordan, 4:26.56; 20. Altman, Pessenda, MacKenzie Holewa, Ava Baumgard, 4:49.91.
