HIBBING — It’s business as usual for the Hibbing High School boys basketball team — playing on the road.
The Bluejackets have been on a month-long road trip, and through that time, Hibbing is 4-3 in its last seven games.
Game No. 8 of the road trip will happen today when the Bluejackets take on Orono in a 10:30 a.m., contest at the Breakdown Sports Community Clash.
Last week, Hibbing had three trips to take. This week, it’s only one.
Bluejacket coach Joel McDonald said his team is handling all of the traveling well.
“This is a slower week,” McDonald said. “Last week was a busy one, so this one is better. We’ve done this, and they’re handling it well from the perspective of being on the road, and knowing we’re on the road.
“They’re staying on top of their school work for the most part.”
Will starting early affect the game?
“The morning game is going to be different, too., but these guys generally play enough where they’ve played in the morning in the offseason,” McDonald said.
As far as Orono goes, they were one of the teams at the North Star State Hardwood Showcase at the end of December. The Spartans are coached by Barry Wohler, who will be inducted in the Minnesota Basketball Hall of Fame.
McDonald has a good handle on what Orono might do, but there could be some surprises thrown into the mix.
“It’s been a month, so I’ve been doing some catch up with some of their recent business,” McDonald said. “They’re athletic, long and they’re a little bit on the deep side, too.
“They’ve been a successful program that has a mix of some guys who are not seniors and some guys who are seniors. They’re going to come after us. The game will be a quick game, getting up-and-down. They’ve got guys who can flat-out shoot the ball.”
Which means Hibbing’s defense can’t be a step slow on its rotations, but the Bluejackets might be able to exploit the Spartans’ guard play.
“They may be a little bit suspect, but I don’t think I felt that way watching them play in our tournament,” McDonald said. “If you can pressure them and get after them really good with it, they might show some signs of that.I don’t think any of that was evident here.
“We have to play smart. We have to play with a purpose, a sense of urgency. Hopefully, we’ll take care of the ball well enough, finish on the offensive end and defend at the same time. We’ve seen some decent things recently, and we have to keep this rolling in the right direction.”
