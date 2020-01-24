Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The week wasn’t shaping up well for the Hibbing High School girls basketball team.
After a sub-par performance against Waseca on Monday, then another off night against Virginia Thursday, the Bluejackets were looking at an 0-3 record to end the week.
Instead, Hibbing finished 1-2 after a strong showing against Chisago Lakes in a 46-38 victory over the Wildcats Friday at the high school gymnasium.
It was a good way to end the three-game week.
“It was a good response by the girls after what happened on Monday, then Thursday,” Hibbing coach Dave LaCoe said. “To come out and start like we did, we emphasized that in the locker room. We wanted energy. We wanted some emotion. We wanted to play fast.
“We did that. It was nice to see.”
Hibbing came out in a smothering defense in the first half and held Chisago Lakes to just 14 points.
“We played good defense,” LaCoe said. “We were playing good-position defense. We were changing it up from man to zone. We were pressing full court at times. We got them out of their offense, and it got us some turnovers and some easy baskets.
“We need to create baskets off of our defense, off of turnovers. We’re not the best offensive team right now, but we’re getting better. We had a good day today shooting the ball.”
LaCoe knew Chisago Lakes would make a run at his team, and that’s what the Wildcats did, cutting into that deficit, getting it inside of 10 points.
The Bluejackets were able to stem the tide, and kept it a double-digit lead until late in the game.
“In the second half, we kind of went cold, but we were controlling the clock,” LaCoe said. “We didn’t want to be quick with things. We wanted to work the ball, make them play defense and slow the game down.
LaCoe liked the way his team responded to that run, except for one thing.
“I would have liked it better had we hit our free throws,” LaCoe said. “Missing four 1-on-1’s, that’s eight points. Right there, that could have put the game out of hand. I’d like to see a better job of doing that.
“We took care of the ball, we were patient, we ran our offense and make them be the aggressors. That was nice to see.”
Kourtney Manning led the Bluejackets with 20 points. Fanci Williams and Jacie Clusiau both had eight.
Alyssa Hempel, Emma Bjelland and Greta Gillach all had nine points for the Wildcats.
CL 14 24 — 38
HHS 29 17 — 46
Chisago Lakes: Alyssa Hempel 9, Emma Bjelland 9, Rayna Barrett 1, Greta Gillach 9, Katherine Saueressig 6, Lizzy Godden 4.
Hibbing: Fanci Williams 8, Jacie Clusiau 8, Makenzie Clough 3, Hailey Hawkinson 5, Kourtney Manning 20, Madison Lampton 2.
Total Fouls: Chisago Lakes 14; Hibbing 9; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Chisago Lakes 2-3; Hibbing 7-12; 3-pointers: Bjelland, Gillach 2, Saueressig 2, Clusiau 2, Clough, Manning.
Boys Basketball
Chisholm 75
Bigfork 61
CHISHOLM — Jude Sundquist led four Bluestreaks in double figures with 27 points en route to the 14-point win over the Huskies Friday at Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
Bryce Warner had 15 for Chisholm (5-9). July Abernathy and Dan Rusten both had 14.
Liam Prato had 23 points to pace Bigfork. Jared Lovdahl finished with 13, and Jackson Lovdahl 11.
BHS 32 29 — 61
CHS 35 40 — 75
Bigfork: Jackson Lovdahl 11, Jared Lovdahl 13, James Rauzi 2, Caden Callinen 1, Liam Prato 23, Jace Pearson 5, Bradley Haley 6.
Chisholm: Jude Sundquist 27, Bryce Warner 15, Noah Sundquist 2, Nate Wessman 3, July Abernathy 14, Dan Rusten 14.
Total Fouls: Bigfork 17; Chisholm 19; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Bigfork 13-23; Chisholm 12-21; 3-pointers: Jackson Lovdahl 3, Jared Lovdahl 2, Prato 3, Pearson, Haley, Jude Sundquist, Warner, Wessman.
Duluth Marshall 82
Cherry 49
CHERRY — Samuel Lohn had 28 points to lead the Hilltoppers past the Tigers Friday on the road.
Matthew Erickson added 20 points for Marshall, and Jasper Timm finished with 13.
Matt Welch led Cherry (6-7) with 17 points. Izaic Martin had 10.
DM 34 48 — 82
CHS 29 20 — 49
Duluth Marshall: Mason Boos 5, Osi Igwe 2, Samuel Lohn 28, Oscar Timm 5, Santiago Gomez 9, Matthew Erickson 20, Jasper Timm 13.
Cherry: Matt Welch 17, Isaac Asuma 12, Gavin Constantine 3, Izaic Martin 10, David Clement 5, Mason Perkovich 2.
Total Fouls: Duluth Marshall 9; Cherry 14; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Duluth Marshall 10-15; Cherry 5-0; 3-pointers: Boos, Lohn 5, Gomez, Erickson 2, Jasper Timm, Welch 2, Asuma 2, Constantine, Clement.
