HIBBING — Hibbing High School girls swimming coach Mike Veneziano knew his team had to make up some ground on Mesabi East, and the Bluejackets did just that.
Hibbing was cruising right along during the early part of the meet, but the Bluejackets hit a wall and leveled off.
Still, the Bluejackets had a chance at catching the Giants until three disqualifications sealed Hibbing’s fate.
In the end, Mesabi East scored 1,887 points compared to 1,792 points for the Bluejackets to place first at the Section 7A True Team Meet held Saturday at the Hibbing High School Pool.
Rounding out the field were Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 1,631.5, Two Harbors/Silver Bay 1,510, Proctor/Hermantown 1,391 Virginia 1,182, Duluth Denfeld 1,180, International Falls 1,037, Eveleth-Gilbert 1,021.5, Northeast Range/Ely 826 and Chisholm 590.
Hibbing lost the meet by 95 points. Those disqualifications cost the the Bluejackets a possible 104 points.
“In the true-team format, the only way you don’t score is getting disqualified, and we got disqualified on three occasions,” Veneziano said. “The disqualifications cost us the meet.”
With that said, Veneziano was more than pleased with the way his team performed during the meet.
“What’s incredible, because it was such a rollercoaster today, is that our diving was outstanding to start our day off, then our first four swimming events, we had cut what Mesabi East was supposed to be ahead of us almost to a fraction,” Veneziano said.
“After diving, we only had 62 points to make up on them. By the time the 50 free was over, we had trimmed that margin to 13.”
After the 50 freestyle, that’s when the Bluejackets kind of leveled out.
“We went flat, but we tried to make some adjustments,” Veneziano said. “I don’t expect the kids to get incredible performances every time they swim. Our first four events kind of went that way primarily.
“Then we kind went into this normal this-kind-of-the-season-swimming mode. In the first couple of events after the break, we didn’t gain. We started losing ground. We came back and did some decent swimming.”
Then the disqualifications came into play, and all but sealed Hibbing’s fate.
Hibbing did get one first-place finish in the meet. The 200 freestyle relay team of Natalie Skorich, Meghan Minne, Madison St. George and Geli Stenson won with a time of 1:45.17.
Other Hibbing results were as follows:
200 medley relay — 9. Ella Kalisch, Macie Emerson, Bella Alasap, Emery Maki; 12. Jordyn McCormack, Claire Furlong, Meghan Savage, Shelby Hughes; 20. Lily Lantz, Serinity Wellman, Addie Rikkola, Mia Savage; 22. Alison Trullinger, Courtney Massich, Ryanne Sauer, Cady Rancourt.
200 freestyle — 3. Minne; 12. Alli Raukar; 15. Riley Story; 22. Alexis Walters.
200 individual medley — 4. Stenson; 7. St. George; 8. Emerson; 13. Kalisch.
50 freestyle — 7. Natalie Skorich; 20. Maki, 22. Lantz, 23. Hughes.
Diving — 2. Maddy Clusiau; 5. Chloe Price; 10. Sylvie Wetzel; 11. Serinity Wellman;
100 butterfly — 11. St. George; 12. Alaspa; 19. Sauer; 23, Meghan Savage.
100 freestyle — 2. Minne; 10. Skorich; 17. Story; 23. Maki.
500 freestyle — 3. Stenson; 11. Raukar; 17. Walters.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Skorich, Minne, St. George, Stenson; 9. Maki, Story, Furlong, Hughes; 18. Rancourt, Mia Savage, Walters, Rikkola.
100 backstroke — 7. Emerson; 16. Kalisch; 18. McCormack; 22. Trullinger.
100 breaststroke — 8. Furlong; 25. Massich; 29. Wellman.
400 freestyle relay — 4. Stenson, St. George, Skorich, Minne; 9. Raukar, Kalisch, Emerson, Story; 12. Lantz, Kriske, Meghan Savage, Furlong; 19. Addie Rikkola, Trullinger, Lela Rikkola, Walters.
Veneziano did say that he finally saw his team rounding into the shape that he wants them in at this point of the season.
“A lot of times, my teams, in big meets and under a little bit of pressure and with a lot of preparation going into this, we tend to do well,” Veneziano said. “Those first-four events, we had kids who swam well.
“They were moving up much higher than their seeds. A lot of them were getting their best times of the season. They were shining, then we went into that normal plateau, which happens. By the time we recovered from it and started swimming well again, unfortunately, that’s when the disqualifications started happening.”
That’s something that doesn’t surprise Veneziano.
“When you’re pushing so hard and flying by the seat of your pants, that will happen,” Veneziano said. “It’s unfortunate that the human condition of athletics played a factor in today’s meet.
“We’ll live to compete another day.”
Chisholm results were as follows:
200 medley relay — 11. Clara Nelson, Sofie Anderson, Jaelyn Jordan, Tresa Baumgard; 33. Hanna Halberg, Molly Sundquist, Magie Nelson, Mackenzie Holewa; 37. Amariiya Larson, Emma Sundquist, Wren McLaughlin, Ava Wuori.
200 freestyle — 21. Ava Baumgard; 34. Halberg; 36. Emma Sundquist; 41. Holewa.
200 individual medley — 9. Clara Nelson.
50 freestyle — 21. Sofie Anderson; 25. Tresa Baumgar; 39. McLaughlin; 44. Parr.
100 butterfly — 15. Jordan.
100 freestyle — 30. Ava Baumgard; 38. Molly Sundquist; 41. McLaughlin; 44. Parr.
500 freestyle — 28. Halberg; 31. Magie Nelson.
200 freestyle relay — 12. Sofie Anderson, Ava Baumgard, Clara Nelson, Jordan; 24. Emma Sundquist, Holewa, Magie Nelson, Tresa Baumgard; 33. McLaughlin, Parr, Larson, Molly Sundquist.
100 backstroke — 13. Clara Nelson; 40. Wuori; 41. Larson.
100 breaststroke — 12. Sofie Anderson; 27. Molly Sundquist; 31. Emma Sundquist.
400 freestyle relay — 34. Holewa, Larson, Parr, Halberg.
College Volleyball
HCC 3
Rainy River 2
INT’L. FALLS — The Cardinals traveled to International Falls and came away with a 3-2, 24-26, 25-20, 17-25, 25-14, 15-9 victory over the Voyageurs in an MCAC Northern Division contest Saturday.
Kaylyn Bowen had 11 kills and four blocks; Sophie Howard 10 kills and 10 digs; Kylah Lind 11 kills; and Breeze Bergland had 27 assists and nine digs.
Hibbing will play Northland today at 1 p.m.. The game was postponed Friday due to the snowstorm that hit the state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.