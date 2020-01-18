HIBBING — Hibbing High School boys swimming coaxh Mike Veneziano knew it was going to be a battle between Grand Rapids and Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert, and he was hoping his team could chip away at those two teams.
He also predicted that his team could finish third, and that time drops were in the cards.
Veneziano is some kind of prognosticator as he called both of those things at the Section 6A True Team Meet Saturday at high school pool.
Grand Rapids won meet with 1072.5 points, followed by the Blue Devils at 970. The Bluejackets were third with 885 points, followed by Mesabi East 527, International Falls 442.5 and Chisholm 333.
Even though his team was third, Veneziano thought they had a good day in the pool.
“We swam good today,” Veneziano said. “Third place is where we were seeded going into it. I thought we competed at a much-higher level than we have in the last two weeks. This was by far a better performance
“I was pleased with the guys. They were fighting hard for everything they could get. That’s what it’s all about. I can’t control how the other teams perform. The best I can do is get our team functioning at the highest-possible level. I thought we were right up there today.”
Especially William Stenson, who set meet records in both the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly.
Stenson swam a time of 2:08.77 in the individual medley, then he came back with a 54.00 in the fly.
“He had great performances across the board,” Veneziano said. “The records he’s breaking are those of guys who scored well at the state meet. He’s on pace to what we want to accomplish with him.
“His relay legs were also very good.”
Stenson wasn’t sure he would set the records coming into the meet.
“I didn’t know I was that close until I looked at the sheet, but it feels good,” Stenson said. “I’m feeling better for the rest of season now because I feel more confident. I feel like I can keep going and going.
“I’ve been going around the same times in every-single meet. I would drop a few seconds every time. That makes me happy.”
Hibbing also got a first-place finish from Cooper Emerson in the 50 freestyle (23.03), and 200 freestyle relay team of Luke Pocquette, Andrew Hoppe, Stenson and Emerson was first in 1:32.40.
“The medley relay was a little off today,” Veneziano said. “They were faster in the first meet of the season. We have to come out swinging in that first event. The rest of the medleys swam well.
“The freestyle relay came back and dominated that swim. That’s what we needed to do. Our 400 free relay those are the best times they have posted so far. That was good to see. Our divers did well, too. It was a good all-around performance.”
The Bluejackets other results were as follows:
200 medley relay — 2. Chance McCormack, Pocquette, Stenson, Emerson; 5. Aaron Hadrava, Ben Riipinen, Ben Philips, Chase Musich; 14. Reilly Benedict, Griffin Benedict, Cooper Peake, Cole Hughes.
200 freestyle — 4. Hoppe; 13. Mathew Philips; 15. Tristan Schmelzer; 16. Kellen Fisher.
200 individual medley — 4. Hadrava; 9. Musich; 19. Reilly Benedict.
50 freestyle — 5. Pocquette; 15. Hughes; 16. Schmelzer.
Diving — 2. Hughes; 3. Tyler Fosso; 6. Zander Buroker.
100 butterfly — 11. Ben Philips; 13. Peake.
100 freestyle — 2. Hoppe; 3. Emerson; 8. McCormack; 17. Fisher.
500 freestyle — 8. Ben Philips; 10. Musich; 14. Riipinen; 17. Peake.
200 freestyle relay — 8. Aman Majumdar, Riipinen, Hughes, Musich; 12. Matthew Sandness, Fisher, Schmelzer, Mathew Philips; 15. Matthew Osterhoudt, Griffin Benedict, Kai Strom, Alex Hanegmon.
100 backstroke — 3. McCormack; 4. Hadrava; 16. Reilly Benedict; 18. Sandness.
100 breaststroke — 9. Riipinen; 11. Pocquette; 13. Griffin Benedict; 16. Fosso.
400 freestyle relay — 3. Hoppe, McCormack, Hadrava, Ben Philips; 13. Peake, Fisher, Mathew Philips, Majumdar; 14. Schmelzer, Osterhoudt, Reilly Benedict, Griffin Benedict; 17. Strom, Hanegmon, Sandness, Fosso.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.