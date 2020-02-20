Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing High School boys swimming might not win the team title Saturday, but the Bluejackets set themselves up for some individual success.
Hibbing swam, across the board, faster than it had all season, and got three No. 1 seeds at the Section 6A Preliminary Meet held Thursday at the Hibbing High School Pool.
The 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay are seeded No. 1 heading into the finals, plus William Stenson III set the mark in the 100 butterfly, but Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano also got a number of swimmers on the verge of state berths.
But the real victory was the fact that most of his swimmers swam faster than they had all year.
“We swam well,” Veneziano said. “I’m thoroughly pleased with the boys. They dropped significant amounts of time across the board. Just about every swim was oustanding. We averaged like an eight-second time drop with all of the guys.
“That happened in just about every event. A couple of the swims that didn’t quite pop yet, those are almost due to pop Saturday. We did some quality work here. I’m proud of the guys. They held it together and competed well today.”
The smaller picture is the fact that Hibbing got a number of swimmers in the championship or consolation heats of the finals.
The bigger picture — were the time drops.
“You have to look at that more than anything else,” Veneziano said. “Your placing is, in the bigger scheme of things, is irrelevant because it’s in your own area, your own pocket of competition.
“When you look at the bigger scheme, it’s all about improvement. I’d be willing to bet we took a higher percentage of drops. If you scored it now even after the way it was originally seeded, we probably moved up from where we were seeded.”
That’s the picture the Bluejackets have to look at.
“That’s the real indicator as to what’s going on,” Veneziano said. “It’s the ability to improve. I can’t control what the competition does. I can only have a hand in controlling what we do.
“The boys swam well. They were outstanding.”
All three Bluejacket relays are in the finals, and joining Stenson in the finals will be Ben Philips (200 freestyle); Chase Musich and Aaron Hadrava (200 individual medley); Andrew Hoppe, Emerson Cooper and Luke Pocquette (50 freestyle); Hadrava and McCormack (100 backstroke); McCormack (100 freestyle); and Pocquette (100 breaststroke).
Swimming in the consolation finals will be Philips and Cooper Peake (100 butterfly); Musich and Reilly Benedict (500 freestyle); and Ben Riipinen and Griffin Benedcit (100 breaststroke).
“The guys are where they need to be,” Veneziano said. “The guys you were hoping to get in the top eight, a lot of those guys got in. They were maybe sitting out in 10th or 11th place.
“The guys that were sitting out of the top 16, several of them will be swimming Saturday. The guys we were hoping to keep in the top three or four, they’re on that cusp, or they held that seed. I’m looking forward to Saturday. It builds itself from this point.”
Section 6A Preliminary
200 medley relay — 1. Hibbing 1:43.47; 2. Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert 1:46.38; 3. Grand Rapids 1:46.86; 4. Mesabi East 1:48.15; 5. Chisholm 1:51.41; 6. Chisago Lakes 1:56.58; 7. Proctor 2:03.74; 8. International Falls 2:14.03.
200 freestyle — 1. Andrew Bird, VEG, 1:50.63; 2. Cameron Johnson, VEG, 1:53.90; 3. Michael Fitch, GR, 1:55.69; 4. Robert Kelson, VEG, 1:56.14; 5. Ben Bartholomew, GR, 1:56.26; 6. Logan Harrison, VEG, 1:57.00; 7. Ben Philips, H, 1:57.35; 8. Jake Slatinski, IF, 1:58.62; 17. Mathew Philips, H, 2:15.14; 18. Kellen Fisher, H, 2:17.20.
200 individual medley — 1. Jake Jacobson, GR, 2:10.20; 2. Owen Engle, VEG, 2:11.11; 3. Leif Sundquist, VEG, 2:11.63; 4. Aaron Hadrava, H, 2:11.88; 5. Will Serrano, IF, 2:13.21; 6; Chase Musich, H, 2:17.22; 7. Daniel Spaeth, VEG, 2:19.10; 8. Lars Heinecke, CL, 2:20.75; 11. Kilen Klimek, C, 2:43.93; 20. Cooper Peake, H, 2:42.04; 22. Reilly Benedict, H, 2:43.93.
50 freestyle — 1. Logan Schroeder, ME, 22.65; 2. Andrew Hoppe, H, 22.80; 3. Addison Clarin, CL, 22.92; 4. Gunnar George, VEG, 23.01; 5. Cooper Emerson, H, 23.10; 6. Bay Yukich, C, 23.26; 7. Nathan Spiering, VEG, 23.63; 8. Luke Pocquette, H, 23.81; 19. Ben Riipinen, H, 25.70; 24. Nathan Wangensteen, C, 30.09; 30. Calvin Wangensteen, C, 42.85.
100 butterfly — 1. William Stenson, H, 53.82; 2. Gunnar George, VEG, 55.71; 3. Austin Morrissey, GR, 56.24; 4. Leighton Ongalo, VEG, 58.07; 5. Zach Quirk, C, 59.63; 6. Engel, VEG, 1:00.29; 7. Kaleb Hancock, ME, 1:01.20; 8. Xander Ogilvie, GR, 1:01.96; 9. Ben Philips, H, 1:02.28; 15. Peake, H, 1:08.96; 21. Aman Majumdar, H, 1:22.14.
100 freestyle — 1. Bird, VEG 49.60; 2. Hoppe, H, 50.49; 3. Bartholomew, GR, 50.98; 4. Spiering, VEG 51.36; 5. Will Serrano, IF, 52.14; 6. Yukich, C, 52.42; 7. McCormack, H, 52.45; 8. Devin Klimek, GR, 53.59; 20. Cole Hughes, H, 1:00.17; 23. Mathew Philips, H, 1:01.87; 25. Carson Howard, C, 1:02.43.
500 freestyle — 1. Fitch, GR, 5:12.63; 2. Logan Harrison, VEG, 5:12.75; 3. Johnson, VEG, 5:16.31; 4. Sundquist, VEG, 5:20.54; 5. Slatinski, IF, 5:22.19; 6. Kelson, VEG, 5:26.81; 7. McLynn, GR, 5:27.85; 8. Sean Baldonado, ME, 5:34.52; 9. Musich, H, 5:39.10; 15. Reilly Benedict, H, 6:20.13; 16. Fisher, H, 6:22.47; 18. Schmelzer, H, 6:34.10.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing 1:31.93; 2. Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert 1:33.57; 3. Grand Rapids 1:35.19; 4. Mesabi East 1:37.23; 5. Chisholm 1:38.56; 6. International Falls 1:39.30; 7. Chisago Lakes 1:43.03; 8. Proctor 1:55.90.
100 backstroke — 1. Schroeder, ME, 55.52S; 2. Addison, CL, 57.88; 3. Hadrava, H, 59.08; 4. McCormack, H, 59.15; 5. Morrissey, GR, 59.30; 6. Ongalo, VEG, 1:01.41; 7. Isaac Palecek, GR, 1:02.95; 8. Morse, GR, 1:04.43; 9. Kilen Klimek, C, 1:05.47; 20. Carson Howard, C, 1:14.73; 21. Matthew Sandness, H, 1:15.02.
100 breaststroke — 1. Jacobson, GR, 1:02.49; 2. Jaime Hill, ME, 1:05.6; 3, Pocquette, H, 1:07.52; 4. Quirk, C, 1:08.51; 5. Aiden Hecimovich, VEG, 1:08.92; 6. Hancock, ME, 1:09.43; 7. Jonah Giermann, C, 1:09.97; 8. Will Silvis, GR, 1:10.48; 10. Riipinen, H, 1:11.58; 18. Griffin Benedict, H, 1:18.54; 20. Tyler Fosso, H, 1:22.95; 25. Nathan Wangensteen, C, 1:31.83.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert 3:25.36; 2. Grand Rapids 3:29.61; 3. Hibbing 3:32.86; 4. International Falls 3:46.21; 5. Mesabi East 3:53.45; 6. Chisago Lakes 4:09;43; 7. Proctor 4:23.15; 8. Chisholm 5:00.46.
Girls Basketball
Cherry 86
Greenway 30
COLERAINE — The Tigers set two marks in their victory over the Raiders on Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium Thursday.
Kaelynn Kudis became Cherry’s all-time leading scorer for both boys and girls with 1,519 points, and Katie Peterson reached the 1,000-point milestone in the win.
That makes Peterson the fourth player on the team, including Jessa Schroetter and Karlee Grondahl to have at least 1,000 points in their careers.
“It’s a super unselfish team,” Cherry coach Tim Sauter said. “They play well together, and they share the basketball well.”
Schroetter finished with 21 points, followed by Peterson with 16 and Kudis 13.
Jadin Saville had 10 for Greenway.
CHS 39 29 — 68
GHS 13 17 — 30
Cherry: Katie Peterson 16, Karlee Grondahl 9, Kaelynn Kudis 13, Jessa Schroetter 21, Jillian Sajdak 2, Kacie Zganjar 7.
Greenway: Baylie Jo Norris 4, Klara Finke 4, Nicholle Ramirez 5, Hailey Pederson 4, Morgan Walsh 1, Chloe Hansen 1, Jadin Saville 10.
Total Fouls: Cherry 9; Greenway 14; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Cherry 13-19; Greenway 5-9; 3-pointers: Kudis 3, Norris, Ramirez, Saville
Chisholm 66
Carlton 50
CARLTON — The Bluestreaks sank 33 free throws en route to the victory over Bulldogs Thursday on the road.
Jordan Temple led the way with 22 points, including 16 of those free throws. Hannah Kne had 14.
Alaina Bennett had 13 points for Carlton, followed by Abby Mickle with 12 and Kaylee Asleson 11.
CHS 28 38 — 66
CAHS 22 28 — 50
Chisholm: Jordan Temple 22, Hannah Kne 14, Katie Pearson 9, Tresa Baumgard 8, Sofie Anderson 6, Lola Huhta 5, Mya Pessenda 2.
Carlton: Kaylee Asleson 11, Brynne Mickle 1, Abby Mickle 12, Alaina Bennett 13, Elizabeth Hey 5, Maddie DeCaignuy 2, Nicole Nilson 4.
Total Fouls: Chisholm 14; Carlton 28; Fouled Out: Pearson, Brynne Mickle, Bennett; Free Throws: Chisholm 33-43; Carlton 11-16; 3-pointers: Asleson, Bennett, Hey, Nilson.
Boys Basketball
Cherry 86
Wrenshall 72
WRENSHALL — The Tigers got 28 points from Isaac Asuma to defeat the Wrens on the road Thursday.
Gavin Constantine added 18 for Cherry, and Matthew Welch had 14.
Wrenshall was led by Randy Wimmer with 26 points. Hunter Holmes added 20, and Austin Larva had 11.
CHS 41 45 — 86
WHS 34 38 — 72
Cherry: Matthew Welch 14, Isaac Asuma 28, Gavin Constantine 18, Sam Serna 3, Izaic Martin 6, Zach Carpenter 5, Nick Serna 3, Mason Perkovich 9.
Wrenshall: Zeke Rousseau 3, Kaden Olesen 5, Isaiah Johnson 4, Mason Perry 3, Austin Larva 11, Randy Wimmer 26, Hunter Holmes 20.
Total Fouls: Cherry 20; Wrenshall 19; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Cherry 9-16; Wrenshall 14-27; 3-pointers: Asuma, Constantine 4, Nick Serna, Sam Serna, Olesen, Wimmer 5, Holmes 2.
Wednesday Result
Men’s Basketball
HCC 91
Vermilion 85
HIBBING — The Cardinals clinched a playoff berth with the six-point victory over the Ironmen Wednesday at Cardinal Gymnasium.
Raiden Forrest led the way for Hibbing with 26 points. Mohamed Washington had 17, Janeir Harris 15 and Cole Mammenga and Josh Patterson 11 apiece.
Dalontray Nins had 22 points to pace Vermilion. Curtis Bell finished with 16, Dachaun Davis 12 and Devonne Tramble 10.
VCC 43 42 — 85
HCC 38 53 — 91
Vermilion: Dalontray Nins 22, Davis Devarius 6, Devonne Tramble 10, Curtis Bell 16, Tyrin Edmond 3, Dachaun Davis 12, Taray Graves 9, Austin Funk 7.
Hibbing: Raiden Forrest 26, Mohamed Washington 17, Janeir Harris 15, Cole Mammenga 11, Khyle Spence 2, Josh Patterson 11, Kevaun Maul-Edwards 9.
Total Fouls: Vermilion 22; Hibbing 14; Fouled Out: Davis; Free Throws: Vermilion 11-16; Hibbing 21-29; 3-pointers: Nins 3, Davis 2, Edmond, Graves, Funk, Harris, Maul-Edwards.
