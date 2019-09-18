HIBBING — It’s been a tough few games for the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls soccer team.
The Bluejackets have given up 29 goals in their last three contests against powers Cloquet, Duluth East and Hermantown.
Offensively, Hibbing/Chisholm hasn’t been able to get on the board, which makes matters worse.
Bluejacket coach Brittany Lindstrom is hoping for a change of fortune beginning today when Hibbing/Chisholm hosts Grand Rapids in a 4 p.m., contest at Vic Power Field.
Lindstrom knows the Thunderhawks will be competitive, but she’s hoping her team matches Grand Rapids’ effort.
“I”ve been doing some research on different games and who they beat and lost against,” Lindstrom said. “I expect my girls to come out and compete today. That’s a doable thing.
“When it comes to teams like Marshall and others, they have a lot of talent and a lot of numbers to support that.
Playing a team that’s close to our skill set and strength in numbers-wise is going to be a big mental motivator for the girls. It’ll let them know that they’re in the same boat as us, and that we can compete with them.”
To do that, Lindstrom must shore up the defense. She knows she has the players back there to accomplish that, but now, it has to be put into action on the field.
“We have a strong defensive line,” she said. “Ashley (Ciochetto) and Olivia (Lund) are great leaders back there. We have great outside defense with Natalie (Hertling), and Naomi (Murden) has stepped it up for us in the last couple of years.
“She’s been a big presence for us on the field. It’s generating more offensive opportunities. That will be a key for us. We have our defense down, and they’re good. They have that chemistry.”
Now, that chemistry must develop offensively.
“Communication is going to be key,” Lindstrom said. “It’s letting each other know where they are on the field. If they want that ball, or if someone is coming on hard to defend you, it’s letting your teammates know where you are what’s coming on to them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.