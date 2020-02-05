Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — With six games remaining in the regular season, and three against Section 7AAA opponents, it’s crunch time for the Hibbing High School boys basketball team.
For seeding purposes, the Bluejackets need to win those three section games to be seeded as high as possible for the tournament.
One of those section games will be played today when Hibbing travels to Cloquet to take on the Lumberjacks in a 7:15 p.m., contest.
Cloquet is 6-13 on the season, with only two section wins, but the Lumberjacks are on a two-game winning streak, having beaten Proctor and Duluth Denfeld in succession.
“It’s a section game, so that speaks for itself,” Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said. “Looking back with these guys from the section, nothing is a given or guaranteed. They’re coming off that win over Denfeld, so they’re trying to get stuff going as things come down the stretch here, too.
“As for our guys, I feel good about their perspective. These guys have kept everything together with the injuries we’ve had and the people we’ve played. They seem to be dialed in.”
McDonald said that the Lumberjacks are guard-orientated this season. That will be a big adjustment considering a lot of the other teams Hibbing has played have been bigger than usual.
“We won’t be focusing on 6-5, or 6-6 kids, which is what we had against Greenway, Orono and Hopkins,” McDonald said. “That also includes (John) Sutherland from Grand Rapids. Now we have to focus on perimeter-oriented players.”
One of those players in junior guard Adam Schneider.
“He’s capable of putting up big numbers,” McDonald said. “The Pokornowski kid is athletic. Their record says one thing, but their toughness they show every year is another thing. It’s going to start with those two, but you don’t want anybody else to have a big night.
“They can feed off of the attention those guys get. Hopefully, we can keep track of everybody.”
This game starts another string of seven-straight away games, but Hibbing is accustomed to that kind of travel.
“We had an easy day on Wednesday, then we don’t play until next Friday,” McDonald said. “The benefits of playing these games in relative succession is we can just move on from it.
“This game is not like that because we have a week of practice in between.”
McDonald would like to see his team finish better than it did against the Raiders.
“We need to clean up some parts of our game,” McDonald said. “We didn’t finish well in the Greenway game all the way around. We were also coming off a game (International Falls) where we played some of our best man defense.
“That was shaky (on Tuesday), but we didn’t expect them to come right at us. When they were hanging around, that was indicative of why. We need to clean some things up defensively. That’s always a key. It’s also taking care of the ball offensively.”
The Bluejackets still have 7AAA games against Chisago Lakes and Hermantown, so they don’t want to leave any doubt as to where they should be seeded.
“We could end up in tiebreaking situations, so it comes down to head-to-head games,” McDonald said. “These games mean something. We’re six games away from the end of it, and this is the time where you learned from the previous 20 games.
“We should be doing things better and cleaner now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.