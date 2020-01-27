Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — So far, the Hibbing High School girls basketball team has done quite well against Section 7A opponents.
The Bluejackets are 9-9 on the season, but they’re 4-2 against Section 7AAA teams.
Hibbing can try to improve that record today when they travel to Hermantown to take on the Hawks in a 7:15 p.m., contest.
Hermantown is 15-2 on the season, so the Bluejackets will have their hands full with the Hawks.
“It’ll be a good gauge for us to see where we’re at against the top team in the section right now,” Hibbing coach Dave LaCoe said. “They’re coming off a loss to Duluth East, which is surprising.”
The one thing the Bluejackets have going for them is their defensive play, and that will come in handy against the Hawks.
“Defensively, we’re a sound defensive team,” LaCoe said. “We have to get after it on the defensive end. Beth (Hermantown coach Beth Clark) has always played man, but I’m sure she’ll throw some zone against us.
“If we can be patient on offense and get the shots we’re looking for, we should be alright.”
Consistency will be the key.
Hibbing played a good half against Chisago Lakes last Friday, but in the second half, the Wildcats exploited that defense more than they did in the first half.
“You want to do that, but for us, the game changed in the second half,” LaCoe said. “We weren’t shooting the ball as well. We slowed the game down on the offensive end. Defensively, we played a lot of zone at the beginning of the year.
Now, we’re playing a lot more man, which we did last year at this point of the season. I like how we’re playing our man defense as long as the match ups don’t kill us. At some points, we do have some smaller girls on the floor.”
Hermantown can go with a bigger lineup, which is one concern for LaCoe said.
“We’ll have to adjust to that,” LaCoe said. “They’re a motion-offense team. They have one of the top players in the section (Elly Schmitz). She’s tough. She can play inside and out. She can shoot the three. She can post up.
“We’ll have our hands full with her. That will be the key, limiting her touches and limiting her points.”
Offensively, the Bluejackets have been up-and-down this year.
“We had a good first half against Chisago, then in the second half, we got cold,” LaCoe said. “The girls have to be aggressive. If the shots aren’t falling, we have to take it to the hoop.
“Hermantown is a team that plays an aggressive man. If they do that, we should be able to get our dribble-drive going, and get the foul line.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.