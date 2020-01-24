Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — It’s not often that the Hibbing High School boys basketball team gets to play one of the elite programs in the State of Minnesota, but that opportunity has come to fruition.
That’s because the Bluejackets will take on Hopkins today, beginning at 4 p.m., at Anoka-Ramsey Community College.
The game was regularly scheduled for last weekend, but due to the snowstorm, the event was postponed until today.
Hibbing coach Joel McDonald asked his team one year ago if they wanted to take on the Royals, and they all agreed it would be the best thing to do.
“Through this invite we were able to make it happen,” McDonald said. “We were originally scheduled to play Rochester Mayo, but they decided that with their conference schedule, they get enough 3A games there. They were looking to play a 4A school instead.
“We had the choice of who we wanted to play and it was either East Ridge or Eden Prairie and Hopkins. All of those are stacked programs, but when you have the chance to play Hopkins, that upper echelon, it as an opportunity we had to take.”
McDonald has no delusions of grandeur as to how the game might play out, but he wants to see his team go out and compete as best it can.
“There’s no question it’s going to be a challenging game,” he said. “I give credit to our guys to be the ones who wanted this opponent. I hope they come after us. I hope they don’t let up on us. That’s why we’re doing this.
“We have to get something from it. Our resiliency and our toughness, both physical and mental, will be challenged. That’s why you want to play a game like this.”
So how will McDonald approach this game?
“We’ve been talking about a short list of things that we have to do a whole lot better,” McDonald said. “Going back to Duluth East, the pace of that game was quick and strong. It’s going to be quicker and stronger with Hopkins. We have to get in that right mindset. We have to be ready to go. We have to be focused and take one play at a time. We have to play in that present situation on each end of the floor, then move on to grow from this. That’s going to be the most important part of this.”
The goal is to compete.
“We’re not going to be able to compete if we hang our heads and worry about something that happened a possession or two ago,” McDonald said. “We have to move on to the present situation and try to get the job done on the offensive and defensive ends.”
Defensively, Hibbing has to be a little quicker. Against the Greyhounds, the Bluejackets were a little slow with their rotations. It got better against the Thunderhawks, but it still needs to be quicker, especially against the Royals.
“We are being exploited when we don’t rotate correctly, and we’re a step late in getting to the right spot,” McDonald said. “These teams are too quick and athletic. Our traps aren’t good. They’re not aggressive enough. They aren’t early enough.
“Because they’re weak, we don’t have passes that end up getting floated. You would like to steal those floated passes thrown out of a trap, but that pass allows you to recover and get to the right spot. If they’re snapping passes against us, you have to move quickly to adjust to it. We’ve been a step slow too often.”
Hibbing must be a little more patient offensively.
“We forced some things just by going to the basket and not going through people, but avoiding people,” McDonald said. “We may have been hoping to get a foul. In these types of games, you don’t get calls like that.
“It’s big-school basketball with big and athletic bodies. There are times when you have to be a little-more patient. I would like to see us push the ball a little faster and try to get things more open in transition.”
It wasn’t supposed to work out this way, but the Bluejackets are in the midst of the toughest part of their schedule.
“From the perspective of who we’ve had this week, I don’t think we have a tougher week from start to end throughout the entire season,” McDonald said. “It was supposed to be different. When you have two top 20 4A schools, then Grand Rapids, these are important games.
“What we have to take from it is the importance of holding your composure, not getting distracted or discouraged, putting up a fight and going at people, despite all of the talk on social media about these guys.”
These guys include, Kerwin Walton, who is a potential Division I player.
“What I see on him is he’s the last big-name Minnesota guy to not make a commitment yet for next year,” McDonald said. “I hope everybody on our team wants to say, ‘I want to guard him. I want to guard a guy we may on TV next year.’
“That’s the mindset we need rather than not being that guy who has to guard him.”
Of course, Hopkins is more than Walton.
Elvis Ninaji is a force in the middle, and they have some shooters.
“We have to put a body on him (Ninaji),” McDonald said. “He can jump out of the gym. They’ve got a combination of speed, length and strength. That’s what you get when you play Hopkins.
“That’s what they are, and they’re that repeated. They answered the question last year saying, ‘Yeah, we want to play Hopkins. We want to play Minnehaha.’ Now that it’s time to go at them and see what happens.”
