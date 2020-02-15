MINNEAPOLIS — After Saturday’s 102-81 road loss to Minnehaha Academy, Joel McDonald feels his squad just faced the best boys high school basketball team in the state of Minnesota – regardless of class.
And he may just be right.
That’s because Minnehaha is ranked as the No. 6 high school team in the entire nation, and McDonald – coach of the Hibbing High School boys basketball team – said he can see why. Still, McDonald said he was proud of his team for staying with such a talent-laden team; the Bluejackets trailed by just 10 at the half.
But like McDonald said – you have to pick your poison against the Redhawks because they are so talented – and Hibbing couldn’t stop the 3-point shot in the second half as Minnehaha Academy drained 10 of them mainly because they were busy trying to handle 7-footer Chet Holmgren and a host of other bigs in the paint.
Still, despite the loss, McDonald said his team played respectably. The Bluejackets were lights out at the charity line as they knocked down 19 of their 21 free throw attempts.
“We played pretty tough, there’s no doubt about it,” McDonald said. “I think the way the game went, in a lot of ways we walked out of there feeling pretty good about ourselves. (Minnehaha) is a team like I have never seen before; that is a ridiculously talented team. They are the best Class AAA team (in the state) regardless of what QRF says.
“Even more impressive is that they are ranked by ESPN as the No. 6 high school team in the country. We started out a little bit shaky; I think the stage got to us a little bit just being down there against them. We talk about it as coaches and usually in warmups everybody is watching us dunk and it was a ridiculous dunking exhibition that everybody was in the house watching what (Minnehaha) was doing.”
McDonald said Minnehaha Academy’s roster is loaded with Division I players including Jalen Suggs – who has committed with Gonzaga University – who also was named the Minnesota Football Player of the Year in the fall.
“For a large part of that game we did a great job,” the coach said. “We had a nice run to end the first half and we were down by 10 at halftime. It got away from us a little bit in the second half – they knocked down 10 3’s in the second half. You have to pick your poison with them because they are long and collectively athletic. I don’t think there is a team in the history of the state that is as athletic and as talented as that team.
“You have a 7-footer that is knocking down back-to-back 30-footers in the second half and you have to live with that. We kept going right at them and there were a lot of things that we can take from that that are incredibly positive with where we are at right now. I think it was a great experience and now what are we going to do with it? That’s the question.”
Hibbing is now 16-7 for the season and is next in action against Virginia on Tuesday in a road game that will decide the champion of the Iron Range Conference. The ‘Jackets then travel to Hermantown for a game on Friday. Both games are slated to start at 7:15 p.m.
Hibbing 33 48—81
Minnehaha Academy 43 59—102
Hibbing: Zach Rusich 3, Hayden Verhel 2, Mayson Brown 26, Tre Holmes 5, Parker Maki 13, Eli Erickson 2, Isaac Colbaugh 2, Ayden McDonald 28.
Minnehaha Academy: Jalen Suggs 23, Kaden Johnson 2, Terry Lockett 17, Sam Gonzalez 3, Donovan Smith 6, Prince Aligbe 16, Isaiah Davis 6, Demarion Watson-Saulsberry 6, Hercy Miller 2, Aidan Phelps 3, Chet Holmgren 16.
Total Fouls: H 13; MA 21; Fouled Out: None; 3-pointers: H, Rusich, Brown 5, Holmes, Maki, McDonald 2; MA, Suggs, Lockett 4, Gonzalez, Smith 2, Watson-Saulsberry 2, Phelps, Holmgren 4; Free throws: H 19-of-21; MA 11-of-20.
