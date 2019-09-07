HIBBING — On a crisp fall afternoon, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer team squared off for a match against Delano at Vic Power Field.
The game was the first meeting between the two teams in the history of their programs, and unfortunately for the Bluejackets, the Tigers came away with a 3-1 victory.
Being the first game between the two clubs, both teams spent the first few minutes of the game trying to figure each other out.
“I make sure the players know they need to feel out the other team” said Hibbing/Chisholm coach Joe Edman. “They need to figure out which one of their forwards is the most dangerous, then we need to adjust our lineup to cover that.”
Edman thought his team did a good job adjusting to how Delano played during the game.
“I thought they adjusted well to a larger team that had a lot of upper-classman,” Edman said.
Delano was able to score first when Adam Bergh found the back of the net during the 11th minute of the first half.
“Unfortunately, the mistake we made was a bad touch on settling a ball and they got an easy goal,” Edman said.
Minutes later the Tigers extended the lead to 2-0 on a Tate Pappas goal.
Hibbing/Chisholm goalkeeper Payton Forer was able to keep his team down two after making a leaping save by deflecting the ball just over the net.
From there, the Bluejackets made a couple adjustments that began to shift the momentum.
“Our outside mids came back to play more defense, and fighting to keep possession of the ball when we had it,” Edman said. “I think we had better possessions throughout the game, so that is something we did well.”
Hibbing/Chisholm started to make its move in the middle of the first half.
Ulrich Mvogo started that swing by pressuring Delano and getting a couple of quick shots on goal.
The Bluejackets continued to attack until they finally broke through with a goal in the 19th minute by Peyton Taylor.
Taylor controlled the ball inside the Delano box. He dribbled through a couple Tiger defenders and finished with a shot that beat Tiger keeper Jack Keranen into the lower right side of the net.
“That goal gave them a lot of confidence in themselves,” Edman said.
The two teams then went back-and-forth, with neither of them generating any high-quality scoring opportunities.
Delano mounted one last charge going into halftime by getting two corner kicks, but Hibbing/Chisholm’s defense stood strong and defended both of them.
The second half didn’t start out how Edman was hoping it would for the Bluejackets.
The Tigers had a free kick close to the net, but Hibbing/Chisholm’s Vitek Vozdecky safely deflected the ball away with a well timed header.
Around 10 minutes later, Hibbing/Chisholm started to attack after it was awarded a free-kick.
The Bluejackets sent the ball into Delano’s goal box and put a couple shots on net. Kearnen stood strong and Delano kept its 2-1 lead.
The next chance came in the 65th minute after a Delano defenseman was issued a yellow card.
Hunter Carpenter took the direct kick, and he centered the ball for Mvogo, who put a header on net. Keranen came up big once again.
Delano then went on the attack to make sure it didn’t give up any more scoring chances.
Forer made a number of saves in the closing minutes of the game to keep the deficit at one.
He ended up with 22 saves in the game.
Delano sealed the game in the last minute when Bodie Mellgren scored the Tigers’ third and final goal, from a nice centering pass from teammate Adam Bergh.
Edman said he was happy with how his team played.
“We created quite a few scoring opportunities, and everyone helped out on defense,” Edman said. “I was impressed with the versatility of the offense and the defense."
There are still a few things Edman is hoping to tighten up before their next game.
“Passing. We had a few giveaways that lead to breakaways,” Edman said.
The Bluejackets’ next game will be Tuesday, hosting Cloquet at 4 p.m.
DT 2 1 3
HC 1 0 1
First Half — 1. D, Adam Bergh, 11th. 2. D, Tate Pappas, 12th. 3. HC, Peyton Taylor, 19th.
Second Half — 4. DT, Bodie Mellgren, 79th.
Goalie Saves — Delano, Jack Keranen 13; Hibbing/Chisholm, Payton Forer 22.
