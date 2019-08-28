Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
VIRGINIA — Hibbing High School girls cross country coach James Plese knows Mesabi East will be the team to beat when the Iron Range Conference Meet is held in October.
Plese knows how good the Giants can be, especially with the top girls runner in the area, Ava Hill.
The Bluejacket mentor wasn’t sure how his team would stack up against them, but at the Blue Devil Invite, Plese got a little glimpse of what could happen at the IRC Meet, and that was a welcome sign.
With the one-two punch of Aune Boben and Reese Aune, Hibbing scored 71 points to finish behind Mesabi East, which had 62 at the Virginia Golf Course Wednesday.
Hermantown was third with 93, followed by Virginia at 98, Ely 102, Mountain Iron-Buhl 111 and Grand Rapids 149.
Only nine points separated the two teams, and that should be enough to give the Bluejackets some hope come IRC time.
“It was a little deceptive watching that race because most teams had their top two ahead of our top girl,” Plese said. “Our top five finished before their third or fourth girl. That’s where our pack comes into play.
“All five of our girls were in the top 19. That’s huge for us team-wise. Hopefully, the girls see this. Mesabi East has to have that target on its back because that’s who we’ve been chasing for two years. We may not beat Ava, but we might be able to chip away at their team title. That would be great for our kids.”
Hill didn’t disappoint, finishing first in 19:51. Her teammates, Lydia Skelton and Bella Thomas, were fourth and eighth, respectively.
That’s where things got better for Bluejackets.
Boben would place 11th in 22:18, and Aune was 12th in 22:20, then they got some help from Mattison Johnson, who placed 15th (23:03), Jocelyn Strukel 16th (23:08) and Jorie Anderson 17th (23:08) to narrow that gap on the Giants.
Boben and Aune took off together at the start, which is what they had planned from the beginning.
“I thought we’d stick together for awhile,” Boben said. “I thought it would be better if we could help each other get through it. It’s working well. During practice, we all push each other to keep going.”
They offer each other words of encouragement over the 5K distance.
“We tell each other to, ‘Keep going. You’ve got it. Don’t give up. You’re good,’” Boben said.
Aune thought that if one of them would run faster, which in turn, would make the other one stick with them.
“We were trying to wind shift, so one of us would take the lead and the other would go behind for a little while,” Aune said. “After awhile, we would switch off.”
Aune doesn’t mind doing that talking during a race.
“We push each other a lot,” Aune said. “It helps me because, personally, I’m a talker. It gets my mind off of things. It’s a lot easier for me.”
Plese liked the way Boben and Aune used each other during the race.
“They did an excellent job today,” Plese said. “They went out and raced, and that’s what we wanted them to do. We talk about how our pack is going to be tight, but it was spread out compared to last year.
“That will come, but we don’t want the pack to dictate anyone’s pace. Those two using each other, then with Matti in the middle and Jorie and Jocelyn together as well, they all did a nice job. They have more in them. Aune and Reese ran a strong race. It was a nice second meet of the season.”
Other Hibbing results were as follows: Addison Hess 23rd; and Miriam Milani 27th.
Chisholm’s Autumn Rajkovich was 54th, and Allaya Rajkovich was 25th.
In the junior high race, the Bluejackets placed first with 20 points. Grand Rapids had 39.
Charleigh Hartl was second, Gianna Figueroa third, Alizah Langner fourth, Emma Reini fifth, Justine McDannold sixth, Libby Elias eighth and Grace Bigelow 15th.
Girls Tennis
Hibbing 7
Cloquet 0
CLOQUET — The Bluejackets mixed the lineup up a little bit, and they still came away with the sweep over the Lumberjacks Wednesday.
Hibbing coach Gary Conda said the weather played a hand in his teams’ victory.
“I’m glad we played in Crookston over the weekend in that heavy wind because the conditions were the same today,” Conda said. “We were more used to it than Cloquet was.”
In singles, Allie Bussey beat Michele Jokinen 6-2, 6-1; Maddie Rewertz downed Lauren Maslowski 6-2, 6-0; Megan Bussey beat Addie Loeb 4-6, 6-4, 6-3; and Kasey Jo Renskers downed Marina Dostal 6-2, 6-0.
“We mixed it up a little bit with Allie and Maddie at one and two singles,” Conda siad. “We flip flopped Annika (Lundell) and Abigail (Sullivan) into doubles. It worked well. Allie can play just as well in singles than doubles. She has a darn-good singles game.
“The same with Maddie. She keeps it consistent. Megan had another long, tough match at three singles. She always seems to always find a way to win. Kasey Jo showed a lot of improvement. She’s starting to figure out how to play the game. We’re making progress.”
In doubles, Lundell and Sullivan beat Lexi Norgaard and Kylie McKeon 6-4, 6-4; Claire Rewertz and Mercedes Furin downed Carlee Maslowski and Brianna Despot 6-3, 6-1; and Maggie Zieske and Alayna Miller beat Alexys Serafin and Lydia Stone 6-2, 6-3.
Hibbing will now take on Duluth East and Rosemount today, beginning at 8 a.m., at Longview Courts in Duluth.
“We’ll give it our best shot,” Conda said. “We’re starting at 8 a.m., so maybe we’ll catch them asleep. Rosemount, I don’t have a clue. It should be a fun day.”
Hibbing 7, Cloquet 0
Singles: No. 1 — Allie Bussey, H, def. Michele Jokinen, 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 — Maddie Rewertz, H, def. Lauren Maslowski, 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 — Megan Bussey, H, def. Addie Loeb, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3; No. 4 — Kasey Jo Renskers, H, def. Marina Dostal, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 — Annika Lundell-Abigail Sullivan, H, def. Lexi Norgaard-Kylie McKeon, 6-4, 6-4; No. 2 — Claire Rewertz-Mercedes Fuin, H, def. Carlee Maslowski-Brianna Despot, 6-3, 6-1; No. 3 — Maggie Zieske-Alayna Miller, H, def. Alexys Serafin-Lydia Stone, 6-2, 6-3.
