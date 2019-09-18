HIBBING — If there’s one player who exemplifies versatility on the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls soccer team it’s Ashley Ciochetto.
The Bluejacket junior, who is usually a center-defensive player, has found herself playing up front and, more importantly in a pinch, in goal for Hibbing/Chisholm.
That versatility is why she’s so valuable to Bluejacket coach Brittany Lindstrom.
When push comes to shove, Lindstrom knows she can trust Ciochetto to perform to the best of her capabilities, no matter where she is on the field.
“She’s a very eclectic player,” Lindstrom said. “I can put her on both offense and defense. She has the ability to gel into whatever position I put her in. She always gives 100 percent.
“She has a good work ethic, and she always stays focused.”
Ciochetto has earned that trust because she’s been a full-time player for Hibbing/Chisholm since the eighth grade.
Ciochetto, who comes from a basketball family, was drawn to soccer by one member of her family.
“My older sister played, and I thought it was fun,” Ciochetto said. “She always seemed like she was having a fun time, and it seemed like if you put in the work, it would pay off.”
Playing on the defensive side of the field seemed to come naturally for Ciochetto, too.
“It feels like you’re in more control because you see everything that’s going on,” Ciochetto said. “You get to make plays.”
This season, in particular, has been a busy one for Ciochetto.
“We have a young team, so we’re trying to figure it out,” Ciochetto said. “It’s been good. We’re getting better each day. We’re putting in the work.”
Lindstrom loves the dedication Ciochetto has for the game, and she also has seen Ciochetto grow and mature as a player in the three years she’s coached her.
“She’s always had the skill, and that’s great, but she has mentally grown so much as a leader on the team,” Lindstrom said. “It’s her confidence, and how she carries herself. She helps out with the younger girls to teach and encourage them.
“It’s maintaining a good, positive attitude, and spreading that to her teammates. A lot of times it’s easy to get down on yourself and each other. That negativity is contagious, but so is positivity. It’s nice to get that positivity pushed and not that negative out to the team.”
Ciochetto had to step out of her comfort zone to be that kind of leader. She was more used to following than leading.
“It is out of my comfort zone, but I try my best to guide people if they need any help in the most positive way,” Ciochetto said. “Since I started so young, I was used to following everybody else.
“I realize I’m actually getting older, so I have to step up to that position. It’s been nerve racking at times, but overall, I feel it’s been good.”
Ciochetto’s versatility and leadership came into play just recently when both of Lindstrom’s goalkeepers were down with injuries.
Ciochetto was more than happy to split time as a goalkeeper with another player on the team.
“When Aella (White) got hurt, I realized we didn’t have anybody, so I was ready to step up,” Ciochetto said. “I need to be there for the team.”
Ciochetto learned a lot about the position in just 40 minutes of play.
“I have a lot more respect for Nora (Petrich) and Aella,” Ciochetto said. “It’s intimidating, especially when you see them coming down the field, and try to read what they’re doing.
“It was weird.”
Lindstrom respected Ciochetto’s ability to take one for the team, especially in that situation.
“Not everybody has starting goalies out at the same time,” Lindstrom said. “That’s a coaches worst nightmare, but she was willing to step up. It’s not an easy position. Mentally, it’s a lot more difficult than any other position.
“You have to have thick skin. That’s a great quality to have.”
Offensively, Ciochetto did play up front at the end of the last season, for four or five games, and she even scored a goal on a penalty kick, but she prefers to play center-defense.
“I grew up with it, and it’s my comfort zone,” Ciochetto said. “It’s good to get back to normal. It’s a position I’ve been taught since I was little, but scoring is fun.”
That’s secondary to what Ciochetto wants to do for the rest of the season.
She wants to make sure that the three seniors, Gracie Gabardi, Olivia Lund and Natalie Hertling end their careers on a positive note.
“I know the seniors are giving it their all, so I want to make sure this season lives up to their expectations,” Ciochetto said. “I want to get the team into a groove, so that we have a good playoff season.”
