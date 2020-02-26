Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — In key games and in key spots, big players have to step to the forefront and make big plays.
That’s exactly what Haley Hawkinson and Kourtney Manning did against Chisago Lakes.
Hawkinson and Manning led the way as the Hibbing High School girls basketball team defeated the Wildcats 65-41 in a Section 7AAA quarterfinal contest Wednesday at the high school gymnasium.
Hawknson scored a career-high 32 points, and Manning chipped in with 15 as Hibbing advanced to the semifinals, which will be played Saturday at Duluth Denfeld High School.
“All-around, offensively, defensively and controlling the game, this was probably the best game of her career in all aspects of the game,” Hibbing coach Dave LaCoe said. “She controlled our offensive tempo.
“Defensively, she was in the right spots. She made some key blocks and steals. She and Kourtney, they were our leaders tonight, and that’s what we needed. They calmed people down after the first five minutes.”
That first five minutes, Hibbing didn’t start out so well as Chisago Lakes took a 13-4 lead, which was a lot different feeling for Wildcat coach Craig Walker.
“That’s what we had to do,” Walker said. “There’s been so many other games this year when we’ve been on the other end of that, down 15 or 20. That’s a good thing for us. It shows that our girls can do that.
“We can compete but with our inexperience, they have to learn how to do that for 36 minutes.”
Fortunately for the Bluejackets, they didn’t let the game get away from them.
That was one part of the game where Hawkinson showed the value of her leadership.
She made two-straight baskets to tie the game 17-17, then she followed that with a three-point play, and Hibbing had its first lead of the game, 20-19.
“You can’t panic as a coach or as players,” LaCoe said. “We did a good job coming out of that. You can start tensing up when that happens, but the girls fought through it. They picked up their intensity on the defensive end when that happened.
“We took control at the end of the first half.”
The Bluejackets would take a 31-25 lead into halftime, but it was only 28-25, and that’s when the biggest shot of the game occurred.
Makenzie Clough tossed a last-second 3-pointer and it found nothing but net at the buzzer to give the Bluejackets that six-point lead. It was her only points of the game.
“Those are heartbreakers,” LaCoe said. “It’s a big shot. When you hit a shot like that, it can hurt. We’ve had that happen to us.
“I’m glad that Makenzie was able to knock that down.”
Hibbing carried that momentum into the start of the second half by going on a 14-5 run to make 45-30, and even though Chisago Lakes cut that deficit to nine, 49-38, the Wildcats never got any closer than that the rest of the way.
Hawkinson, Manning and Jacie Clusiau all had a hand in that charge.
“They extended the pressure a little bit because they were down,” LaCoe said. “We were good at attacking. We were good at reading their defense. They were switching, which teams do against our offense. Everybody knows what we run.
“It’s hard to stop it when you run it right. The girls were running it right tonight. We were getting open looks. We were getting shots underneath and drives to the basket. When we’re doing that, we’re tough.”
Walker knew Hawkinson was tough, but the last time the two teams played, she only scored five points.
“We were trying to figure out where she came from after that first game,” Walker said. “Kourtney kind of took it to us, but we knew that Hawkinson is a player. She showed it tonight.
“She made some shots that you don’t see boys making. I give her a lot of credit. They will do well in this tournament.”
Clusiau finished with eight, and Fanci Williams had seven.
Greta Gillach had 14 for Chisago Lakes. Emma Bjelland had nine and Lizzy Godden seven.
CL 25 16 — 41
HHS 31 34 — 65
Chisago Lakes: Alyssa Hempel 4, Emma Bjelland 9, Greta Gillach 14, Katherine Saueressig 3, Jill Erickson 2, Madelyn Gamble 2, Lizzy Godden 7.
Hibbing: Fanci Williams 7, Jacie Clusiau 8, Makenzie Clough 3, Haley Hawkinson 32, Kourtney Manning 15.
Total Fouls: Chisago Lakes 9; Hibbing 13; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Chisago Lakes 8-10; Hibbing 9-12; 3-pointers: Bjelland 2, Gillach, Saueressig, Godden, Clusiau, Hawkinson 3, Manning 3.
