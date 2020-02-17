Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — In late January, the Hibbing High School girls basketball team held Hermantown to just 15 first-half points,
Unfortunately for the Bluejackets, they turned the ball over too many times in the second half, which allowed the Hawks to win the game by one point.
Hibbing must take better care of the ball as the Bluejackets get their rematch against Hermantown, beginning at 7:15 p.m., today at the high school gymnasium.
Hibbing trails Princeton by about seven points in the QRF, so this game will have seeding implications, especially if the Bluejackets win the game. The Tigers take on Becker today.
“If we can stay within nine or 10 points, we can jump Princeton,” Hibbing coach Dave LaCoe said. “We played them close the last time at their place, and it’s probably a game we should have won.
“Going into playoffs, I don’t know how much you want to show. We saw what we wanted to do against them the first time. I’m still working that through in my head.”
Hibbing has prided itself on defense this season, so that’s something LaCoe wants to see continue in this edition of the Hibbing-Hermantown showdown.
“We want to get after them,” LaCoe said. “In our last game, offensively, they got after it with their man defense, so I want to see us be able to handle that better. We had a lot of turnovers.
“We didn’t have many turnovers until the last six minutes when we gave the game up there. We still had a chance to win. I’d like to see us play a complete game, sound offensively, take care of the ball.”
The Hawks do have some weapons themselves, especially Elly Schmitz.
“She does everything for them,” LaCoe said. “They also have role play-
ers. They’re sound on the defensive end. They all know what their jobs are. Offensively, they run their offense to a T.
“If we cheat, if we run to the wrong spots, if we lose some girls, they will knock down threes on us.”
The one thing LaCoe wants to see is his team handle Hermantown’s man pressure.
“We have to hold our composure,” LaCoe said. “We’ve done a better job with that this second part of the season. We’ve played a lot of different types of styles of teams this year. We’ve seen a lot.
“These girls are seasoned at this point of the year. At the beginning of the year, yeah, we showed our inexperience, but we’re playing a lot better now. The girls aren’t getting as nervous out there. They aren’t falling to the pressure. They’re doing a good job with that.”
