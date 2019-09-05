HIBBING — When Mike Veneziano puts a lineup together, he does for the good of the team.
The Hibbing High School girls swimming coach isn’t worried about individuality. He’s more concerned with the overall picture of the team.
So that’s what Veneziano has been doing since the Bluejackets last meet against International Falls.
He’s slowly but surely getting his lineup intact and today will give him another snapshot of how that’s working when Hibbing travels to Cloquet to take on the Lumberjacks in a dual meet, beginning at 5 p.m.
It’s a gradual process that takes quite a bit of time.
“We continue to try and figure out what we can do to get better around here,” Venezinao said. “It’s a learning process. At this point, every competition we’re in is a part of that learning process.
“I’m trying to figure out who goes where for the best interest of the team.”
Veneziano always has ideas as to where to put his swimmers, but it’s up to them to fill those roles.
“I generally know where they need to be, but I’m not so sure that every athlete agrees with that,” Veneziano said. “I would hope that they’re open to that thought process. The beauty of this sport is times and stopwatches don’t lie.
“If you think you’re going to be good at this, and you think you’re in the top three or four in an event, and time-wise, there’s 10 people faster than you, it’s not a situation that’s hard to figure out,” Veneziano said.
Veneziano has done this a long time, so he knows whether it’s easy or hard to do that. This season, it’s been a little more difficult.
“With the lack of the experience of this team, a lot of them, it’s hard to say who goes where right now,” he said. “It’s foolish to try and pigeonhole people. You have to go out there and test drive it.
“You have to swim the event and see how you do at it. A part of that process is keepng an open mind as to, ‘Well, this might not be your favorite event, but it may be where you fit into the lineup.’ If you’re orientation is team first, that you would buy into that idea. If not, we clearly communicate that that’s how things work around here.”
That means the Bluejackets have to accept their roles.
“They need to accept that this is what the team needs, and they have to go out and do their best,” Veneziano said. “That’s all I can ask them to do. If they give the best effort to 100-percent that they can give me, that’s all I can ask.”
This meet with Cloquet is another step in that journey.
“I have to put a lineup together to find out what we need,” Veneziano said. “The more important meets, in my mind, are coming up after this one. We go down there and experiment by giving people opportunities.
“Hopefully, as opportunities are given, it will factor itself out.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.