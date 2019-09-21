MINNEAPOLIS — The Hibbing High School girls swimming team placed 11th out of 15 teams in the Bronze Division at the University of Minnesota Meet held Saturday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center.
Maple Grove won the division with 411.5 points, followed by Hopkins with 241, Forest Lake 194, Blake School 178.5, Minneapolis South/Washburn/Rosevelt 174, Lakeville South 172, Two Harbors 172, Dassel-Cokato 165, Coon Rapids 148, then the Bluejackets with 136.
Simley had 106, Virginia 53, Princeton eight and Minneapolis Southwest seven.
The Bluejackets did get some top-10 finishes at the meet, led by Megham Minne, who was second in the 50 freestyle and fifth in the 200 freestyle.
“That was a pretty-good day for her,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said. “She had some solid performances today.”
Geli Stenson was ninth in the 200 freestyle and 10th in the 500 freestyle. Maddy Clusiau was 10th in diving. Natalie Skorich was fifth in the 50 freestyle.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Natalie Skorich, Minne, Madison St. George and Stenson placed third, while the 400 freestyle relay, made up of that same foursome, was fourth.
“We had a pretty-good day,” Veneziano said. “There was some good competition, and we made some progress in a lot of our events.”
Other Bluejacket results were as follows:
200 medley relay — 22. Jordyn McCormack, Macie Emerson, Bella Alaspa, Emery Maki; 28. Alison Trullinger, Claire Furlong, Meghan Savage, Shelby Hughes.
200 freestyle — 35. Alli Raukar.
200 individual medley — 25. Madison St. George; 30. Emerson; 33. Ella Kalisch.
50 freestyle — 33. Maki.
Diving — 27. Chloe Price.
100 butterfly — 21. St. George; 24. Alaspa; 40. Savage.
100 freestyle — 13. Skorich; 32. Riley Story; 38. Maki
500 freestyle — 28. Raukar; 35. Makenna Kriske.
200 freestyle relay — 16. Emerson, Maki, Story, Furlong; 37. Kriske, Ryanne
Sauer, Serinity Wellman, Addie Rikkola.
100 backstroke — 28. Trullinger; 30. McCormack, 36. Lily Lantzz.
100 breaststroke — 21. Emerson; 24. Furlong; 38. Hughes.
400 freestyle relay — 29. Alaspa, Raukar, Kriske, Story; 36. Cady Rancourt, Courtney Massich, Rikkola, Trullinger.
Cross Country
Milaca Mega Meet
MILACA — The Hibbing High School boys cross country team placed 19th at the Milaca Mega Meet held Saturday at Stone’s Throw Golf Course.
Fargo North won the event with 81 points, followed by River Falls with 84. St. Cloud Apollo had 102, Cloquet 124, New Richmond 184, Delano 187, Marshall 209, Jordan 248, Detroit Lakes 256, St. Thomas Academy 266, Waconia 288, St. Paul Como Park 296, Princeton 301, Orono 355, Mahtomedi 355, Byron 392, Grand Rapids 473, Simley 503, then the Bluejackets at 510.
Rounding out the field were Benilde-St. Margaret 552, Hutchinson 559, Big Lake 665 and Hill-Murray 711.
Zach Rusich was Hibbing’s top placer. He finished 52nd in 18:59. He was followed by John Larrabee in 109th (20:32), Ashton Balaski 113th (20:38), Ethan Roy 115th (20:38), Jeremiah Wentland 121st (20:50), Noah Anderson 129th (21:28), Jacob Jensrud 134th (21:35) and Langston Nash 152nd (22:31).
On the girls side, Hibbing placed ninth with 259 points.
Marshall won it with 65, followed by Monticello 111, Fargo North 135, Visitation 147, New Richmond 154, Waconia 164, Jordan 164 and Mahtomedi 256.
Placing behind the Bluejackets were Hutchinson at 274, Cloquet 283, River Falls 310, Orono 353, Byron 373, Detroit Lakes 454, Benilde-St. Margaret 456, Princeton 462, Fergus Falls 473, Big Lake 478, Grand Rapids 508 and Simley 524.
Reese Aune placed 23rd for Hibbing with a time of 21:57. She was followed by Lily Hess in 51st (22:53), Jorie Anderson 58th (23:08), Aune Boben 62nd (23:14), Mattison Johnson 65th (23:18), Jocelyn Strukel 67th (23:19), Addison Hess 86th (23:53) and Miriam Milani 126th (26:21).
