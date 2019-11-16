MINNEAPOLIS — The Hibbing High School girls swimming team scored 22 points to place in a tie with Milaca for 22nd at the State Class A Swimming and Diving Meet held Saturday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
Visitation out of Mendota Heights won the meet with 318 points, followed by Hutchinson with 250.
Section 7A Two Harbors/Silver had 21 points for 24th, Mesabi East had 19 points to place 26th, Virginia had seven to place 39th and Grand Rapids, out of Section 8A, had five points to place 41st.
“We almost made the top 20.” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said. “It would have been frosting on the cake had we gone top 20. The other good thing is we beat all of the northern Minnesota teams.
“At the state level we were competitive there.”
Individually, Meghan Minne swam a time of 24.69 to place 11th in the 50 freestyle, then she put together a time of 52.77 to place seventh in the 100 freestyle.
“Meghan was able to hold onto her seeds,” Veneziano said. “We worked out some glitches in her turns, and she held that seventh seed in the finals. She also broke her own team record and best time of the season.
“Meghan is a three-time all-state athlete, and she holds every freestyle record for Hibbing High School except the 500. I’m happy for her and her individual-swimming career. She ended on a high note.”
The 200 freestyle relay team consisting of Minne, Natalie Skorich, Geli Stenson and Madison St. George swam a time of 1:41.23 to place 15th.
“In order to do that, there was one thing that concerned me in the 50,” Veneziano said. “Each turn means everything. They were spot on with their turns, so it worked out today. They were outstanding.
“We had great leadership out of Natalie and Meghan, and what’s promising is both Madison and Geli are ninth-graders.
It was a great way to end the season.
“Things went well this season,” Veneziano said. “Had you asked me in August if we’d be able to peak toward the end of the season to this extent, I would have told you, ‘No, it’s not going to happen.’
“It’s good to be pleasantly surprised.”
