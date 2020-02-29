MINNEAPOLIS — The Hibbing High School boys swimming team reached their goal by placing in the top 10 at the State Class A Swimming and Diving Meet Saturday at Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
The Bluejackets scored 90 points to place ninth overall.
Breck/Blake won the event with 342 points, followed by St. Thomas Academy at 232, Sartell-St. Stephen 218, Winona 210, Alexandria Area 167, Austin 157, Willmar 113, Delano-Watertown-Mayer 104, then Hibbing. Chisago Lakes Area was 10th with 56.
“All of our swims went better, and we maintained our points,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said. “That was our goal, and we reached all of our goals today and for the season.
“I’m proud of the boys. They competed well. They stuck to the game plan as to what we laid out as to how to approach the competition. We were the highest placing team in northern Minnesota.”
In the 200 medley relay, the Bluejackets were seeded seventh and that’s where Chance McCormack, Luke Pocquette, William Stenson and Cooper finished with a time of 1:41.00.
In the 50 freestyle, Andrew Hoppe moved up, placing 10th with a time of 22.08. Emerson moved up as well, placing 14th in 22.46.
In the 100 butterfly, Stenson was seeded fourth, and that’s exactly where he stayed, swimming a time of 51.40.
In the 100 freestyle, Hoppe placed 16th in 49.96.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Hoppe, Pocquette, Stenson and Emerson moved up one spot, placing sixth in 1:29.31, then the 400 freestyle relay team of McCormack, Hoppe, Stenson and Emerson placed 10th in 3:19.82.
“We had the best performances we’ve had as a team that I’ve coached,” Veneziano said. “I’m thoroughly pleased with the whole season, the regular season, regions and state.
“They put in a lot of hard work that paid off for us.”
State Class A Individual Meet
ST.PAUL — Hibbing High School junior David Platt placed fifth at the State Class AA Individual Meet held Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center.
After finishing 2-1 on the first day of the event, Platt won his second wrestleback match over Brady Kasprick by a 7-3 decision, but Platt then lost to Lukas Paulson 3-1.
In his fifth-place match, Platt beat Blake Vagle by the score of 6-4.
Jagger Greenwood wasn’t as fortunate.
The Bluejacket senior lost to Spencer Wambake by a 5-3 decision to end his season.
