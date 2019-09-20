Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The State Class A Swimming Meet won’t be held until the middle of November, but the Hibbing High School girls swimming team will get a little taste of the venue it’ll be held in.
That’s because the Bluejackets will be competing in the University of Minnesota Swimming and Diving Meet, which begins at 11 a.m., today at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
Hibbing is in the Bronze Division with Hopkins, Coon Rapids, Dassel-Cokato, Blake School, Virginia, Two Harbors, Simley, Minneapolis South, Lakeville South, Forest Lake, Minneapolis Southwest, Maple Grove and St. Louis Park.
“It’s a great opportunity to swim in the aquatics center,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said. “There are three division, and we’re in the third of the divisions, but there will be some high-powered competition no matter what we’re in.
“Two Harbors and Virginia are both in the Bronze Division, so it will be interesting to see how a couple of our local teams that we compete against all of the time, in that setting. It’s an interesting mix.”
Meghan Minne has the highest seed of the Hibbing swimmers. She is seeded third in the 50 freestyle.
“It’s a great opportunity because when you put 42 competitors in every race, the interesting aspect of that is when you’re seeded in a heat, the seed times aren’t separated by very much,” Veneziano said. “They are all tight as far as the times they’re going in with.
“A lot of times, in a regular invite, the first-place seed and the seventh- and eighth place seed, all in the same heat, there’s quite a separation in times. That doesn’t occur today.”
With that being the case, all of Veneziano’s swimmers will be in heats with swimmers of their own caliber. That should make them compete harder.
“If you can realize that that’s the issue, and realize that it doesn’t matter what heat you’re in, you’re in a close heat, the people you’re swimming against are relatively the same time you are,” Veneziano said. “Now it’s a matter if you can control your performance knowing that it’s tight competition within your own group.”
The Bluejackets will be competing against some hard-hitting teams, which should also improve his teams’ performances.
“The university runs an efficient meet,” Veneziano said. “We have to be done by a certain time because there’s two other divisions coming in. It’s going to move and move fast. That’s a good thing.
“Again, it’s an outstanding experience for our kids to go see this.”
