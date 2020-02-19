HIBBING — On day one of the season, Hibbing High School boys swimming coach Mike Veneziano had a decision to make.
Should he make a lineup good enough to win the Section 6A Swimming Meet, or should be put together a lineup to score at the state meet?
To do that, Veneziano had to see what his chances were in the section after watching teams like Grand Rapids and the newly-combined Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert.
After three months of evaluation, Veneziano chose the latter of the two scenarios, so when the Section 6A Preliminary Meet begins today at 4 p.m., at the high school pool, the Bluejackets have a lineup set up to score well at the state meet.
Veneziano figured it out right away that his team might have trouble winning a fourth-straight 6A title.
“It has become evident that in a higher-powered meet where you’re top end is competitive, like our team is, we have an advantage,” Veneziano said. “When it comes to the region format, it’s hard to match up against the depth both those two teams have.
“My top two guys in every event are as good as anybody elses or better. There’s a dropoff due to the fact that both of those teams have some substantial athletes in their third and fourth positions.”
As Veneziano pieced that together throughout the season, it got to the point where Veneziano was looking out for the benefit of the team.
“We have won three championships in a row, but statistically looking at it, we don’t have the depth this year to pull off a fourth in a row,” Veneziano said. “That’s when the focus has to shift.
“One of the things we have missed in the last three seasons of having regional championships is having a top 10 finish at the state meet. That’s been right there at our fingerprints, but it has eluded us. We’ve missed it three years in a row, even with a championship team.”
This year, Veneziano is going for that top-10 finish.
“With the kind of team I have this year, we don’t have the depth to win the championship,” Veneziano said. “We do have, potentially, a top-10 team. You have to pick-and-choose your battles and change the focus.”
Veneziano said the lineup change is two-fold.
“The lineup I have put together right now has increased our chances for that top-10 finish drastically,” he said. “I’ve taken a lot of the guys and put them into all three relays. That weakens our overall lineup for regions, but strengthens our lineup for state, if we qualify.
“Scoring it out, we are back far enough, either way, that we would have to gamble on the fact that both Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert and Grand Rapids would have to disqualify two of their three relays. Numerically, it’s an uphill battle to overcome.”
This lineup also opens up the chance for some of the younger Hibbing swimmers to have an opportunity to swim in the region meet.
“Looking at the bigger picture, a thin slice of right now in this region tournament, it helps build the team for the future, that depth for the future. That’s what we’ve done, and I’m happy with the way it’s going.”
Each swimmer can swim in four events — two individual events and two relays, or one individual event and three relays.
Three relay teams and three individual swimmers will advance to the state meet after Saturday’s finals.
The Bluejacket seeds heading into the preliminary meet are as follows:
200 medley relay — 2. Hibbing.
200 freestyle — 8. Ben Philips; 16. Mathew Philips; 21. Tristen Schmelzer; 22. Kellen Fisher.
200 individual medley — 5. Aaron Hadrava; 7. Chase Musich; 22. Cooper Peake; 23. Reilly Benedict.
50 freestyle — 1. Cooper Emerson; 2. Andrew Hoppe; 8. Luke Pocquette; 18. Ben Riipinen.
100 butterfly — 1. William Stenson; 9. Ben Philips; 18. Peake; 21. Aman Majumdar.
100 freestyle — 2. Hoppe; 7. Chance McCormack; 21. Cole Hughes; 23. Mathew Philips.
500 freestyle — 10. Musich; 16. Reilly Benedict; 17. Fisher; 18. Schmelzer.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing.
100 backstroke — 4. McCormack; 5. Hadrava; 22. Matthew Sandness; 25. Matthew Osterhoudt.
100 breaststroke — 7. Pocquette; 12. Riipinen; 20. Griffin Benedict; 24. Tyler Fosso.
400 freestyle relay — 3. Hibbing.
Chisholm seeds going in are as follows:
200 medley relay — 6. Chisholm.
200 freestyle — 19. Mason Chuk.
200 individual medley — 13. Kilen Klimek.
50 freestyle — 6. Bay Yukich; 28. Nathan Wangensteen; 32. Calvin Wangensteen.
100 butterfly — 5. Zach Quirk.
100 freestyle — 5. Yukich; 25. Chuk; 26. Carson Howard.
200 freestyle relay — 6. Chisholm.
100 backstroke — 15. Klimek; 24. Howard.
100 breaststroke — 4. Quirk; 16. Jonah Giermann; 25. Nathan Wangensteen.
400 freestyle relay — 8. Chisholm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.