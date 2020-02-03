Special to the Hibbing Daily tribune
BIWABIK — Two runs. It takes two good runs to complete a race in slalom skiing, walking that fine line between being fast and being in control. Most importantly, they must be able to walk that line twice in one day, down two different courses set on two different hills. Consistency is the name of the game.
Reflecting on the season ahead of Tuesday’s Section Seven Alpine Championship, Hibbing Alpine Ski Team head coach Brice Walli noted that he has seen that consistency in his top skiers this season, especially in his senior captains Peyton Lind and Noah Vinopal.
“We’re seeing so much maturity in both these seniors,” Walli said. “They know how to mentally prepare; they don’t get frazzled and they’re able to keep their focus - you don’t always get that maturity even from seniors.”
Both Lind and Vinopal have had outstanding seasons, each finishing in the top ten of every race they’ve entered but one. Vinopal even stood atop the podium at the recent Duluth Invitational and despite each having one hiccup in their seasons, Walli is impressed with how they each bounced back.
“It’s just like getting straight A’s in school - somebody’s bound to give you an A-minus at some point,” Walli said. “They both stand a real good chance of advancing to state.”
The Bluejackets also have a pair of juniors in the midst of excellent seasons in Maddy Clusiau and Evan Vinopal. Clusiau in particular has notched five top tens through seven races and Vinopal has come on strong at the end of the season with two top tens in the last three.
“Both of our juniors have been skiing really strong,” Walli said. “If the stars align properly we have a chance of sending four skiers to state!”
Not to be underestimated is the “home field advantage” of the section championship being held at Giants Ridge. Perennial powers Stillwater and Duluth East will be coming in as favorites but Walli warns not to underestimate Hibbing and Virginia who practice at the Ridge on a near-daily basis.
“Having the section race at Giants Ridge has always been an advantage for us. We train almost exclusively on the two race hills and the kids have made hundreds and hundreds of runs down those slopes.”
Virginia returns a 2019 state qualifier in junior Jacob McCarthy, a skier the elder Vinopal has been closely dueling throughout the season. The two skiers train alongside each other at Giants Ridge and often found themselves side by side in the top ten. Despite being rivals, the duo have a healthy respect for each other.
“I think Noah would find it cool if both he and Jacob made it to State representing the Ridge,” Walli said. “But I think he’d like it even more if it was his brother!”
The Section Seven Alpine Championship begins at 10 am Tuesday at Giants Ridge. Spectators are welcome free of charge at the finish area. Chairlift access requires purchasing a lift ticket.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.