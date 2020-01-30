Special to the Hibbing daily tribune
SUPERIOR — In a final tune-up before the upcoming Section Seven Championships, the Hibbing Area Alpine Ski Team competed in the Gitche Gumee Invitational at Mont Du Lac on Thursday.
The race proved an excellent test to end the regular season as in addition to the normal slate of Arrowhead skiers, the field also included powerful teams from other sections including Brainerd and three teams from Minneapolis.
Senior Noah Vinopal put an exclamation point at the end of his regular season with an impressive fourth place finish in the highly-competitive field. Despite having very fast runs, Vinopal wasn’t sure how his times would hold up.
“He said he felt slow but I told him that when you’re that smooth you don’t seem as fast as you do when you’re out of control,” explained Bluejacket head coach Brice Walli. “Noah’s gotten to that point now where his skiing is so crisp and smooth it’s hard to tell just how fast he really is.”
Vinopal’s brother Evan was Hibbing’s second point scorer finishing in 19th place. Just counting the skiers from Section Seven, however, the junior would have cracked the top ten landing in ninth. Both he and freshman Carter Bungarden, who finished 34th have had solid seasons for the Bluejackets.
“Evan and Carter don’t take many chances,” Walli said. “They’re both consistently skiing nice, clean runs.”
Freshman Austin Pierce, however, did take some chances and it paid off placing 43rd to round out the Bluejacket scoring as the team finished sixth.
“Austin was just half a second behind Carter after his first run then he got a little wild on his second and slid out. He got right back in there finishing 43rd out of about 100 skiers,” Walli said. “Austin has really turned it on this year.”
On the girls’ side junior Maddy Clusiau led the Bluejackets to a fifth place finish by placing 15th. Clusiau’s result was tempered by the extremely strong skiers from out of the area. Among the Section Seven skiers who raced that day she would have finished just off the podium in fourth place.
Senior Peyton Lind was skiing extremely fast on her first run before a mishap caused her to break her streak of top ten finishes dropping her to 29th. .
“She was coming in late and almost missed a gate so she had to come to a complete stop in order to make it around,” Walli said. “Still she had a great second run and felt really good about the way she skied as a whole.”
Two solid runs by eighth grader Hilda Knuckey in 32nd and up-and-coming seventh grader Sylvie Wetzel in 52nd finished the Bluejacket scoring.
The ‘Jackets will have one more day of practice at Giants Ridge before February 4th’s Section Meet. Walli believes his team is ready.
“We should be good to go. I think we’re peaking at the right time.”
TEAM RESULTS
BOYS: Duluth East, 346; Brainerd, 345.5; Minneapolis Washburn, 323.5; Minneapolis Southwest, 314; Cook County-Silver Bay, 307; Hibbing, 287.5; Minneapolis Alpine, 269.5; Virginia Area, 227; Duluth Marshall, 213.5; Hermantown, 187; Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 135
GIRLS: Brainerd, 322; Minneapolis Southwest, 304; Minneapolis Washburn, 284; Cook County-Silver Bay, 244; HIbbing, 212; Virginia Area, 206; Minneapolis Alpine, 191; Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 133; Duluth Denfeld, 79
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
BOYS: (1) Oliver Mueller, MAST, 1:01.51; (2) Bren Elleson, EAST, 1:02.94; (3) Jacob McCarthy, VAAST, 1:03.80; (4) Noah Vinopal, HIB, 1:04.29; (5) Wyatt Schultz, EAST, 1:04.43; (6) Gavin Hoelzel, BRAIN, 1:04.63; (6) Willem Robertson, WASH, 1:04.63; (8) Max Darkow, BRAIN, 1:04.78; (9) Masen McKeever, CCSB, 1:04.86; (10) Jack Borash, HERM, 1:05.11; (19) Evan Vinopal, HIB, 1:07.68; (34) Carter Bungarden, HIB, 1:12.67; (43) Austin Pierce, HIB, 1:16.30; (52) Logan Maxwell, HIB, 1:19.60; (53) Colton Damyanovich, HIB, 1:19.98; (62) Nills Heinemann, HIB, 1:24.16; (69) Luke Nelson, HIB, 1:27.97; (71) Andrew Lees, HIB, 1:29.79; (76) Sam Gabardi, HIB, 1:33.06
GIRLS: (1) Elsa Peterson, SW, 1:03.83; (2) Addie Streble, SW, 1:07.93; (3) Lauren Kalenberg, BRAIN, 1:08.90; (4) Cassidy Chaney, BRAIN, 1:08.98; (5) Madison Kalenberg, BRAIN, 1:09.12; (6) Erin Hoelzel, BRAIN, 1:10.40; (7) Emma Hiebert, BRAIN, 1:10.69; (8) Veronica McHenry, EAST, 1:11.05; (9) Katie Danelski, HERM, 1:11.31; (10) Quinn Jurek, WASH, 1:12.28; (15) Maddy Clusiau, 1:14.70; (29) Peyton Lind, HIB, 1:20.28; (32) Hilda Knuckey, HIB, 1:20.97; (52) Sylvie Wetzel, HIB, 1:30.36; (57) Abby Helms, HIB, 1:32.31; (75) Iris Hendrickson, HIB, 2:09.44
